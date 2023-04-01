Paul Warne holds Ipswich up as ‘the blueprint’ his Derby side want to achieve

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Paul Warne holds Ipswich up as ‘the blueprint’ his Derby side want to achieve

By Press Association
Paul Warne (left) says Ipswich are ‘the blueprint’ for what he is trying to achieve at Derby (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Paul Warne (left) says Ipswich are ‘the blueprint’ for what he is trying to achieve at Derby (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Paul Warne held up Ipswich as “the blueprint” for what he is trying to achieve at Derby after they became the latest victim of the Suffolk side’s success.

Derby’s head coach hailed Ipswich as the best in League One as goals from Conor Chaplin and George Hirst made it seven straight wins for the visitors who took maximum points home following a 2-0 victory.

Warne said: “The big clubs don’t like losing and it’s difficult to turn up week-on-week and win game, win game.

“I think we are getting the best out of our players currently but we don’t have the strength in depth possibly of an Ipswich.

“Fair play to them, they still have to turn up every week, still have to perform, they are highly motivated and very well organised and they are the blueprint, I think they are the best team we’ve played.”

The home side were just starting to grow into the game when they were hit by a classic counter-attack in the 17th minute.

Christian Walton’s throw released Nathan Broadhead who crossed for Wes Burns to head down the ball and Chaplin fired in his 20th of the season in all competitions.

Ipswich had not conceded in seven games but that record should have ended when Nathaniel Mendez-Laing crossed to the back post but David McGoldrick headed into the side netting.

Derby thought they had equalised in the 49th minute only for the referee to rule out Eiran Cashin’s header from a corner for a foul on Walton.

That was as close as Derby came as Ipswich burst forward in the 76th minute and – after Burns was denied by Joe Wildsmith – Hirst drove in the rebound.

Derby have now lost three games in a row and Warne said: “As harsh as this sounds, they were just a little bit quicker and stronger than us and they exposed us a few times on the counter.

“I was pleased with how we performed and if we had played virtually anyone else but Ipswich at home today I think we would have had enough but unfortunately, we played the best team in the league.

“The expectation at their football club is the same as the expectation here and a defeat at Ipswich is like doom and gloom, like it is at Sheffield Wednesday, like it is at Derby.”

Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna hailed his side’s “great spirit and organisation”, saying: “It was a really good performance in a tough game as we knew it would be against a strong team.

“I thought it was a performance that had a bit of everything, we came out on the front foot and were brave, dominated the early stages and you know after the goal they are going to come back really strong and put pressure on.

“We defended with great spirit and organisation, we counter-attacked really well throughout the game and there was lots to enjoy about the performance.

“The last 25 minutes couldn’t have been much better defensively really, there was hardly a ball into our box, so it was a reflection of the work of the whole team, the way we pressed, the way we defended on shape, the spirit and organisation so I think it was a clean sheet to be proud of today.

“I don’t think honestly you will see many goals better anywhere in terms of counter-attacking goals.

“As a young coach you are looking for examples of best practice and you probably can’t find better examples of a counter-attack goal from defending a set play because it’s textbook.

“It was a terrific goal and one for all the players and the staff to enjoy.”

