Wade Elliott frustrated after Cheltenham draw a blank against Burton Albion

Cheltenham extended their unbeaten run to six with a 0-0 draw at home to Burton Albion but boss Wade Elliott felt they should have taken all three points.

It was a largely uninspiring encounter between improving teams who have moved clear of the bottom four in recent weeks.

But Cheltenham were closest to winning it in the second half through Aidan Keena and Alfie May.

“We were by far the better team,” Elliott said. “We were streets ahead in terms of chances created.

“They made it really bitty, really difficult, with lots of stoppages, breaks in play, time taken to restart the game.

“Out of all the chances we had, one didn’t bounce the right way for us, but it’s another point at the end of a big week, with a lot of effort put in by everybody, staying unbeaten, so plenty of positives.”

Despite their climb up the table, Elliott will have his players in for Sunday training as they begin preparations for the Easter weekend fixtures.

“It’s all pre-planned and we are not going through the motions,” he said.

“Nobody wants to be in on Sunday, we all want to be at home, but the right thing is the right thing so we’ll be in and working towards Lincoln.”

Keena forced Albion goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray into the two best saves of the game with a well-struck shot in each half.

The closest Burton were to finding a breakthrough was a free-kick from Joe Powell that flashed just wide of the post with Luke Southwood at full stretch.

Burton manager Dino Maamria was pleased with the result but disappointed with the way his side finished the game.

“We are seeing that as a good point,” said Maamria.

“The only disappointment is the last seven or eight minutes of the game where we dropped off them completely.

“That’s not like us. I didn’t want us hanging on for a point. I wanted us to go for three points and that’s what disappointed me.

“Overall you take the point and it’s a point closer to where we need to be. Our fans came again in numbers and made a really good atmosphere for us.”