It can’t be offside – Carlos Corberan bemoans penalty call as West Brom held

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

It can’t be offside – Carlos Corberan bemoans penalty call as West Brom held

By Press Association
West Brom boss Carlos Corberan felt his side could have been awarded a penalty (Bradley Collyer/PA)
West Brom boss Carlos Corberan felt his side could have been awarded a penalty (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Carlos Corberan bemoaned the officiating decision which denied West Brom a penalty in their 0-0 home draw with play-off rivals Millwall.

Substitute Daryl Dike was upended in the area by Lions goalkeeper George Long in the second half of what proved to be a tightly contested encounter at The Hawthorns, but the offside flag had been raised and the penalty appeals were waved away.

However, replays showed that the through ball for the United States striker came off a Millwall boot in a challenge with Albion captain Okay Yokuslu.

Baggies boss Corberan, whose side are five points adrift of the top six, said: “I watched this action back. Unfortunately, the referee didn’t make the right decision.

“There were two actions, but maybe he saw another one which wasn’t beneficial for us. To be a referee in these types of games is very, very complicated.

“Sometimes with VAR they have trouble making the right decisions, but it’s true that if you analyse the actions of Okay and Dike, the only thing it can’t be is offside. The pass is from the defender.

“The tackle, you understand, is not a foul, then the defender made an assist to Dike – it can’t be offside if the defender has passed the ball.

“If after you understand that Dike was in a position to win the penalty, or if it’s not a penalty it’s a corner. The three possibilities are a foul to Okay, a penalty or a corner. The only possibility that doesn’t exist is the offside, because the defender made the pass.”

Millwall boss Gary Rowett, who saw his side rise a place to fifth with the point after Blackburn fell to a 1-0 defeat at Birmingham, was left pleased by his side’s application as they became the first team to stop West Brom scoring at The Hawthorns since Sheffield United in October.

However, he too rued a refereeing call in the first half when captain Jake Cooper wanted a penalty.

“I think to be honest there were only three players pulling him to the floor, so clearly that’s not enough to get a penalty,” Rowett quipped.

“I find it quite ridiculous how you can get dragged to the floor and ‘both players are at it’, or there isn’t enough contact. It is a penalty, the ref has to be brave enough to give it.

“I know it’s not easy. If we get it that way then maybe we run the risk of one going against us the other way, but particularly with Coops, people stand on him, they don’t look at the ball, they’re holding him, they keep letting people get away with it.

“If you look at their home record since Carlos came in, they’ve won 10, lost one and conceded three goals, which is absolutely ridiculous. We knew it’d be a game where if we were going to get something out of the game, we were going to have to play well. I thought we played really well and showed great composure.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A Highland gamekeeper who fired a shotgun at a 'precious' sparrowhawk has been fined ?1,575 for the 'abhorrent' act. Rory Parker was caught firing two shots into the sky on the Moy Estate on September 16 2021 Picture shows; Convicted Highland gamekeeper Rory Parker and a female sparrowhawk . N/A. Supplied by RSPB Scotland (left) / Scottish Life/Ronald Findlay (right) Date; Unknown
Video: Highland gamekeeper fined after blasting protected sparrowhawk with shotgun
2
From the front: Head chef at Tyron Ellul (right) with new owner of Tolbooth, Paul Mair (left), in Stonehaven with the rest of the staff. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Owner of Aberdeen’s popular Cafe Boheme to take over Stonehaven’s Tolbooth restaurant
3
North-east MSP Douglas Lumsden has spoken out about long ambulance delays after his father was left waiting outside ARI. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
‘It can’t go on like this’: North-east MSP slams long ambulance delays after dad’s…
4
The Hampton by Hilton Hotel has recently been empty. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
A warm welcome or worries about pressure on Westhill facilities? Community reacts to news…
7
5
Sea rocket, Coul Links SSSI beach. Image: Andrew Weston
Coul Links: Environmentalists issue new appeal to public to stop golf course plans
6
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Tom Didcott is allergic to meat Picture shows; Tom Didcott. Beauly. Supplied by GRAPHICS Date; 14/03/2023
Man could die if he eats meat because tiny creature bit him

More from Press and Journal

Partick Thistle celebrate going 4-0 up against Cove Rangers. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers 0-5 Partick Thistle: The Verdict - talking points, ratings and star man…
Inverness head coach Billy Dodds makes his point from the sidelines. Images: Sammy Turner/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds hails spirited side after digging deep for win at…
Jevan Anderson in action for Elgin City against Stirling Albion's Akeel Francis.
Highland League: Banks o' Dee complete signing of defender Jevan Anderson from Elgin City
Two crashes were reported on Auchinyell Road today. Image: Google Maps.
Pedestrian taken to hospital after hit by motorbike on Aberdeen road
David Carson, centre, leads the Inverness celebrations after netting the winner at Morton. Images: Sammy Turner/SNS Group
Morton 1-2 Caley Thistle - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man…
Aberdeen defender Angus MacDonald celebrates after his volley is fumbled into the net by St Johnstone keeper Remi Matthews. Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock
St Johnstone 0-1 Aberdeen - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man…
1 April 2023. Strathspey Thistle FC,Seafield Park,Heathfield Road,Grantown-on-Spey. This is from the Breedon Highland League Match between Strathspey Thistle Fc and Clachnacuddin FC. PICTURE CONTENT :- Clach Gary Wadden wins header CREDIT:- Jasperimage
Clach deny Strathspey with stoppage time equaliser
Amber and David Bragg with a very special heifer on their special day. Image by Debbie Thornton Photography.
Highland cow is guest of honour at couple's castle wedding
Motorist taken to hospital and reported for road traffic offences following A920 Oldmeldrum crash. Image: DC Thomson
Motorist taken to hospital and reported for road traffic offences following Oldmeldrum crash
Faulds Gate was blocked during the incident. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson.
Emergency services called to Aberdeen house fire

Editor's Picks

Most Commented