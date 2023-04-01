Matt Bloomfield frustrated with MK Dons equaliser as Wycombe drop points

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Wycombe boss Matt Bloomfield was disappointed by his side’s defending as MK Dons levelled late on to earn a share of the spoils at Adams Park.

The visitors took the lead inside 10 minutes when Daniel Harvie found space to roll home but David Wheeler soon headed in a free-kick to equalise.

Wheeler doubled his tally in the second half, lashing home Tjay De Barr’s cross, but a moment of magic from MK’s Jonathan Leko ensured the game finished 2-2.

“We were obviously very disappointed to concede the second goal in the manner in which we did,” Bloomfield said.

“MK started really strongly and we were on the back foot early on, but we saw that period through.

“I have to be pleased with the character we showed going 1-0 down so early in the game and to keep executing the plan and get our noses back in front was great, but we have to make sure we see the game out.

“It feels like those little moments are going against us this season but it’s still a good point against a good team who are off the back of a good run of form.”

Bloomfield was also pleased with Wheeler who got on the scoresheet for the first time since Boxing Day.

He said: “I thought (Wheeler) had two really good chances at Charlton last week and I thought he took his goals really well, he’s a real team player, a proper club man and we’re lucky to have him.

“I think he does carry a goal threat especially from set pieces and physicality situations.”

MK Dons head coach Mark Jackson accentuated the positives as his side continued their good form with a draw.

The Dons have picked up 10 points in their last four games to pull clear of the relegation zone.

“It’s important that if you can’t win games you don’t get beaten, all the good teams do that,” he said.

“I thought we started really well. We knew that Wycombe would put us under pressure from set plays and that’s where their equaliser came from, their second goal also came from a second phase, but all in all we defended well.

“Obviously we want to go and win every game but certainly when you’re 2-1 down at a difficult place like Wycombe, who are pushing at the top end of the table, we showed great character so we’ll take the point.”

He was also full of praise for Leko, whose wonderful curling effort into the bottom corner preserved a precious point.

“He’s a creative and dangerous player so I love having Jonathan in my team,” Jackson added.

“He’s fantastic, a great talent and a good lad who works hard and he can create things like that so it’s a pleasure to have him.”