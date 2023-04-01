Barry Robson frustrated by Graeme Shinnie dismissal in win over St Johnstone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Barry Robson frustrated by Graeme Shinnie dismissal in win over St Johnstone

By Press Association
Barry Robson was irked by Graeme Shinnie’s red card (Steve Welsh/PA)
Barry Robson was irked by Graeme Shinnie’s red card (Steve Welsh/PA)

Barry Robson admitted the late dismissal of Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie took a little bit of shine off Saturday’s 1-0 victory away to St Johnstone.

The manager was delighted to see his side hold on for a fourth win on the spin after Remi Matthews fumbled Angus MacDonald’s effort into his own net.

But he was left “frustrated” when the influential Shinnie was shown a second yellow card after being deemed to have tripped Drey Wright as the match entered stoppage time. The skipper – who has been at the heart of the Dons’ recent resurgence under Robson – will now miss next weekend’s match at home to Kilmarnock.

“I got a player sent off and it’s never been a sending-off,” he said.

“It’s just frustrating. VAR can’t even look at that because it’s two bookings.

“I’m standing right beside it and we’re all looking at it going ‘come on’. The frustrating part for me is that’s our captain missing for the next game. There were a lot of decisions that were…actually I can’t speak about referees.”

The Dons are now within a point of third-placed Hearts after a strong run of form since Robson took the reins following Jim Goodwin’s sacking at the end of January.

“We’ve managed to build a bit of resilience in the group, you can see that,” he said. “You’ve got to get that unity before you can go and become a proper football team.

“We’ve done that recently, you can see everybody wants to be a unit and work together.

“We’ve put some brilliant performances in and we’ve also put in some performances that weren’t great but we’ve shown our resilient side with it – the fight, the determination, the drive – because you’re not going to play well all the time.”

Aberdeen were aided by the sending-off of their former player Andy Considine, who was dismissed – following a lengthy VAR review – for a denying Bojan Miovski a goal-scoring opportunity after just three minutes.

With Dan Phillips having been sent off at the end of the first half in the recent home draw with St Mirren, Saints boss Callum Davidson – who admitted his side’s top-six hopes are all but over – rued the impact of red cards on his side’s form.

“That’s 150 minutes in the last two home games we’ve played with 10 men,” he said.

“If we want to win games, we can’t get players sent off early and give ourselves long afternoons.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A Highland gamekeeper who fired a shotgun at a 'precious' sparrowhawk has been fined ?1,575 for the 'abhorrent' act. Rory Parker was caught firing two shots into the sky on the Moy Estate on September 16 2021 Picture shows; Convicted Highland gamekeeper Rory Parker and a female sparrowhawk . N/A. Supplied by RSPB Scotland (left) / Scottish Life/Ronald Findlay (right) Date; Unknown
Video: Highland gamekeeper fined after blasting protected sparrowhawk with shotgun
2
From the front: Head chef at Tyron Ellul (right) with new owner of Tolbooth, Paul Mair (left), in Stonehaven with the rest of the staff. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Owner of Aberdeen’s popular Cafe Boheme to take over Stonehaven’s Tolbooth restaurant
3
North-east MSP Douglas Lumsden has spoken out about long ambulance delays after his father was left waiting outside ARI. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
‘It can’t go on like this’: North-east MSP slams long ambulance delays after dad’s…
4
The Hampton by Hilton Hotel has recently been empty. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
A warm welcome or worries about pressure on Westhill facilities? Community reacts to news…
7
5
Sea rocket, Coul Links SSSI beach. Image: Andrew Weston
Coul Links: Environmentalists issue new appeal to public to stop golf course plans
6
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Tom Didcott is allergic to meat Picture shows; Tom Didcott. Beauly. Supplied by GRAPHICS Date; 14/03/2023
Man could die if he eats meat because tiny creature bit him

More from Press and Journal

Missing teenager
Teenager last seen three days ago reported missing from Boddam
Landlords and tenants may have good relationships but they can stop future angst by keeping a copy of any agreements they make. Picture by Kim Cessford/ DCT Media
Bob McIntosh: Memories do fade so always write it down
The event will take place at Quoybrae Mart from 9am.
Caithness Young Farmers prepare for overwintering
Willie Grieve at the ploughing marathon fundraiser.
Ploughing marathon raises funds for champion's trip to Latvia
Douglas Paterson tends to his sheep while holding the government letter on his farm at Veltigar, near Tankerness, Orkney.
Wartime letter tells of government's food plea
Ryan Maclean established Highland Agricultural Contracting in 2018.
Shear energy and expertise for young contractor
This Limousin from Robert Graham sold for £3,850.
Caledonian Marts smashes OTM record
Auction marts throughout the country have been recording an increase on sale averages each week. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Sheep producers finally see a lift in trade
The highest cause of fatalities on farms involved people being struck by farm vehicles such as quad bikes which are often used during lambing season.
Farmers encouraged to check insurance during spring season
Kate Forbes wanted to remain as finance secretary. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.
Kate Forbes reveals she wanted to stay on as SNP finance chief after snubbing…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented