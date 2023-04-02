Anthony Joshua says Tyson Fury clash is fight the ‘boxing world needs’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Anthony Joshua says Tyson Fury clash is fight the ‘boxing world needs’

By Press Association
Anthony Joshua (left) laboured to victory over Jermaine Franklin (Zac Goodwin/PA).
Anthony Joshua (left) laboured to victory over Jermaine Franklin (Zac Goodwin/PA).

Anthony Joshua knows a Battle of Britain with Tyson Fury is the fight “the boxing world needs” to see after he survived his “do-or-die” clash with Jermaine Franklin.

Joshua laboured to his first victory since 2020 with a unanimous points decision success over the American heavyweight at the O2 Arena.

After back-to-back defeats to Oleksandr Usyk, the former Olympic champion could not afford another loss on his CV, with retirement talk the elephant in the room since Usyk won his world titles in Tottenham two years ago.

While it was far from vintage from Joshua at his old stomping ground, the judges scored 118-111, 117-111 and 117-111 in favour of the home boxer, who regularly landed his left jab and connected with several thunderous right punches without pushing Franklin to the point of no return.

It means the two-time world heavyweight champion lives to fight another day and he knows all roads lead back to rival Fury.

“Dillian Whyte or Tyson Fury? Well, 100 per cent Tyson Fury,” said Joshua, who took his record to 25-3, with 22 knockouts.

“That is the pot of gold. That is the WBC heavyweight champion of the world. That’s what it is all about, so definitely Tyson Fury.

“Yeah (another warm-up fight) would be ideal, after that long lay-off, to get active. But sometimes an opportunity presents itself and you have to grab it with both hands.

“In that sense, if the opportunity presented itself and coach and team agree it is a good opportunity, I would take it and grab it with both hands, 100 per cent. The boxing world needs it.”

Given Joshua had lost three of his previous five fights, a big question for the Watford-born boxer was if he still had the motivation, but a dedicated training camp in Dallas with new trainer Derrick James showed that over the winter.

The early rounds of his eighth showing at the O2 were dominated by his left jab and the occasional right hook, which Franklin was able to take impressively.

Franklin had lost to Whyte at Wembley Arena in November, but was in much better shape and blooded the nose of Joshua in the second before his holding tested the frustration of his opponent.

Referee Marcus McDonell warned the pair on countless occasions and yet the scrappy nature of the heavyweight clash remained despite explosive finishes to the latter rounds.

A bizarre conclusion saw the 12th round ended early and Joshua pressed his head into Franklin after the bell, which resulted in the American’s strength and fitness coach Lorenzo Reynolds shoving the Finchley fighter.

Anthony Joshua v Jermaine Franklin – The O2
Anthony Joshua and Jermaine Franklin needed to be warned by the referee on countless occasions over the scrappy nature of the heavyweight clash (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Joshua said: “Deep down I am not happy because the ultimate goal is a knockout. Nothing can top a knockout. But it is what it is.

“There were opportunities for sure where I pushed, but I was fighting someone and you come in with a plan to win. He had a good camp and you could see he came off a good 12 rounds with Dillian.

“He said he was fit and fresher, so he did well to stay in. I wish I could have taken him.

“He wanted to win and round by round we are talking to each other, I am pushing his head and s***, so there is a bit of ego and pride that happens in the ring. It just spills over into the final bell. That’s all it is but it is all respect.”

Even though this was the first time in 13 fights where no world titles were on the line for Joshua, he insisted his passion for the sport remained high, with Fury top of his list for future opponents, especially after the WBC belt holder saw talks with Usyk over a unification clash collapse.

“Do or die? That’s a great experience to compete in front of 20,000 people. There’s no pressure. Honestly, it is a blessing. When I look out of that ring after a fight, I am like, ‘S*** that is nuts. Look at all them people’. It is humbling,” the 33-year-old added.

“I am definitely passionate about the game, 100 per cent, for so many reasons. The list is long and I am committed until it’s done.

“The reality I am living is we are still chasing something. Yeah, I’m still chasing the dream.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Jolene Stewart and Alexander Stewart attacked a good Samaritan. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Good Samaritan scarred for life after violent drunk bites his ear
2
Lee Crescent has been closed off. Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson
‘Where are the workers?’: Fuming resident slams Aberdeen roadwork diversion
3
Ambulance response times in parts of Grampian and the Highlands have doubled or even tripled. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson
Four-year-old girl taken to hospital after falling out of window in Inverurie
4
Douglas Boal outside court. Image: DC Thomson
Singer admits stalking colleague by bombarding her with YouTube videos
5
Pictured left to right: Graeme Bruce of Burns Construction, Paul Moffatt of Henry Riley, and Robert Copland of Burns Construction. Image: West Coast Estates.
New Aberdeen Co-op store expected to provide 30 jobs set to open in April
6
Kingshouse Hotel in Glencoe. Image: Supplied
Man taken to hospital as A82 partially reopens at Kingshouse in Glencoe
7
New life could be breathe into the former TSB bank in Forres. Image: Design team/ Google Maps
New life for Forres bank, storage building for Elgin City and a new cafe
8
There's a plethora of plush properties on the market this week including this handsome home, The Steading, located at Milton Of Logie, Dinnet.
Six dream homes on the market across the north and north-east of Scotland
9
100mph careless driver caught near Findon. Image: Google Street View
Speeder caught doing 100mph on B road handed six-month ban
10
Police and Scottish Ambulance Service attended the crash south of Turriff. Image: Google Maps.
Emergency services attend crash on A947 near Turriff

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Keith Findlay. Caber Coffee bucking trend by slashing prices Picture shows; Caber Coffee managing director Findlay Leask. Aberdeen. Supplied by Granite PR Date; Unknown
Aberdeen coffee business is putting its prices down, rather than up
Grammar's Tom Aplin holds off a challenge. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Rugby: Aberdeen Grammar produce 'gutsy display' against Biggar; Highland impress in Dundee
Culter's Ryan Smart celebrates in the goal after scoring with a header. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Junior football: Five-star Culter book North Regional Cup final date in style
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Op-ed for business supplement Picture shows; Jai Aenugu, founder and chief executive of Aberdeen-based cybersecurity firm TechForce.. don't know. Supplied by TechForce Date; 06/07/2018
Jai Aenugu: How vulnerable to a cyberattack are you?
Andrew Edwards was found to be driving while nearly four times the drink-drive limit. Image: DC Thomson.
Drink-driver crashed into road sign while racing other vehicle
Former Aberdeen FC club captain, Russell Anderson, now an independent financial adviser at Aberdein Considine, Bon Accord Crescent, Aberdeen. Picture by Jim Irvine 26-1-18
Russell Anderson: Should you use pension pot to pay off your mortgage?
Portraits of first ministers past and present, displayed in Bute House (Image: Russell Cheyne/PA)
Len Ironside: In this new era, the SNP must focus on listening and delivering
Sean Mills makes a break for Gordonians. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson
Rugby: Gordonians suffer first defeat of the season; Orkney make it six successive home…
Colleen Moorhouse is is one of the 24 models taking part in this year's Courage on the Catwalk. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Meet the Courage on the Catwalk model who kept fundraising for charity while going…
David Carson celebrates his late winner at Morton. Images: Sammy Turner/SNS Group
Caley Thistle hero David Carson has eyes on the prize after sinking Morton

Editor's Picks

Most Commented