Lewis Dunk does not want Brighton to pass up shot at European football

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Lewis Dunk does not want Brighton to pass up shot at European football

By Press Association
Lewis Dunk knows Brighton have a precious opportunity (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Lewis Dunk knows Brighton have a precious opportunity (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Brighton captain Lewis Dunk says the club must seize a precious opportunity to secure European football following the mixed emotions of a thrilling 3-3 draw with Brentford.

Albion dominated Saturday’s gripping Premier League contest at the Amex Stadium and showed resilience by coming from behind three times to salvage a point.

The result lifted the Seagulls above Liverpool and into sixth position, while keeping them ahead of the Bees on goal difference with two games in hand.

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi has made no secret of his desire to secure continental qualification and defender Dunk is determined to realise the dream.

“We’ve got a target and we’ve never been in such a good position to get into Europe, so we’ve got to grasp it,” he told the club website.

“We’re in a position to get there and we’ve got to make sure we do that.

“It’s on us, we’ve got a lot of games in quick succession and we’ll be ready and make sure we try and reach our target.”

Brighton registered 33 attempts at goal against their rivals in the race for Europe but required a 90th-minute penalty from Alexis Mac Allister to prevent a damaging defeat.

Brentford defender Ethan Pinnock looked to have claimed the winner after Seagulls pair Kaoru Mitoma and Danny Welbeck cancelled out efforts from Pontus Jansson and Ivan Toney in an action-packed first half.

Brighton-born Dunk joined his hometown team’s academy 20 years ago and began his professional career in the third tier in 2010.

He never envisaged being in a position to help the club challenge at the upper end of the top flight and heaped praise on Italian coach De Zerbi for making players “feel a million dollars”.

“When I was in the youth team in League One, I never thought the club would be where it is now and it’s been amazing being on the journey,” said the 31-year, whose side have 12 league games remaining, plus an FA Cup semi-final with Manchester United.

“Hopefully this journey continues and we finish well enough this year and get into Europe.

“The manager puts you out there and we know exactly what we’re doing, I think it shows.

“He makes you feel a million dollars at times and you go out there confident. It’s enjoyable working under him and let’s see what happens.”

While Brighton turn their attention to Tuesday evening’s trip along the south coast to relegation-threatened Bournemouth, Brentford are preparing to face Manchester United at Old Trafford the following day.

Bees boss Thomas Frank is also aiming high as the season reaches its climax.

Asked if he had spoken to his squad about the possibility of Europe, the Dane replied: “Not as a clear target; obviously we’re aiming for that.

“We dream and we dream big and we want to end as high as possible in the league.

“I don’t find a coach or a club or a player that doesn’t want to aim as high as possible and dream big – and we definitely dream big.

“We’re also very, very aware that we need laser focus on the next game against Man United. We need to have that laser focus, I think that’s the key thing.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Jolene Stewart and Alexander Stewart attacked a good Samaritan. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Good Samaritan scarred for life after violent drunk bites his ear
2
Lee Crescent has been closed off. Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson
‘Where are the workers?’: Fuming resident slams Aberdeen roadwork diversion
3
Ambulance response times in parts of Grampian and the Highlands have doubled or even tripled. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson
Four-year-old girl taken to hospital after falling out of window in Inverurie
4
Douglas Boal outside court. Image: DC Thomson
Singer admits stalking colleague by bombarding her with YouTube videos
5
Pictured left to right: Graeme Bruce of Burns Construction, Paul Moffatt of Henry Riley, and Robert Copland of Burns Construction. Image: West Coast Estates.
New Aberdeen Co-op store expected to provide 30 jobs set to open in April
6
Kingshouse Hotel in Glencoe. Image: Supplied
Man taken to hospital as A82 partially reopens at Kingshouse in Glencoe
7
New life could be breathe into the former TSB bank in Forres. Image: Design team/ Google Maps
New life for Forres bank, storage building for Elgin City and a new cafe
8
There's a plethora of plush properties on the market this week including this handsome home, The Steading, located at Milton Of Logie, Dinnet.
Six dream homes on the market across the north and north-east of Scotland
9
100mph careless driver caught near Findon. Image: Google Street View
Speeder caught doing 100mph on B road handed six-month ban
10
Police and Scottish Ambulance Service attended the crash south of Turriff. Image: Google Maps.
Emergency services attend crash on A947 near Turriff

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Keith Findlay. Caber Coffee bucking trend by slashing prices Picture shows; Caber Coffee managing director Findlay Leask. Aberdeen. Supplied by Granite PR Date; Unknown
Aberdeen coffee business is putting its prices down, rather than up
Grammar's Tom Aplin holds off a challenge. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Rugby: Aberdeen Grammar produce 'gutsy display' against Biggar; Highland impress in Dundee
Culter's Ryan Smart celebrates in the goal after scoring with a header. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Junior football: Five-star Culter book North Regional Cup final date in style
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Op-ed for business supplement Picture shows; Jai Aenugu, founder and chief executive of Aberdeen-based cybersecurity firm TechForce.. don't know. Supplied by TechForce Date; 06/07/2018
Jai Aenugu: How vulnerable to a cyberattack are you?
Andrew Edwards was found to be driving while nearly four times the drink-drive limit. Image: DC Thomson.
Drink-driver crashed into road sign while racing other vehicle
Former Aberdeen FC club captain, Russell Anderson, now an independent financial adviser at Aberdein Considine, Bon Accord Crescent, Aberdeen. Picture by Jim Irvine 26-1-18
Russell Anderson: Should you use pension pot to pay off your mortgage?
Portraits of first ministers past and present, displayed in Bute House (Image: Russell Cheyne/PA)
Len Ironside: In this new era, the SNP must focus on listening and delivering
Sean Mills makes a break for Gordonians. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson
Rugby: Gordonians suffer first defeat of the season; Orkney make it six successive home…
Colleen Moorhouse is is one of the 24 models taking part in this year's Courage on the Catwalk. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Meet the Courage on the Catwalk model who kept fundraising for charity while going…
David Carson celebrates his late winner at Morton. Images: Sammy Turner/SNS Group
Caley Thistle hero David Carson has eyes on the prize after sinking Morton

Editor's Picks

Most Commented