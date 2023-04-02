Robbie Neilson admits Hearts must ‘do the basics’ to end slump

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson believes his side need to get back to basics in order to address their recent poor form.

The Tynecastle side fell to their fourth successive defeat in all competitions after squandering an early lead to go down 2-1 to Kilmarnock at Rugby Park – meaning their lead in third place in the Premiership table has been cut to a single point.

“It’s up to us to get back to winning ways, football is all about the basics and doing them properly,” Neilson said.

“You can talk the talk and say we are going to do this, talk about that and analyse all this stuff – but it’s all a lot of nonsense to be honest with you, it’s all about turning up on a Saturday and winning football matches.

“We have to make sure we are ready for next week’s game and for me that comes from everyone individually looking at the Kilmarnock game and looking at our training knowing we need to be on it every day.”

Next up for Hearts is the visit of St Mirren on Saturday.

The Buddies hammered Livingston 3-0 to move up to fifth in the table and they could move within a point of the Jambos with victory at Tynecastle.

Neilson is anticipating another physical encounter and believes his players have got some making up to do to the supporters who backed their team in numbers and vocally at Rugby Park.

“It’ll be a very difficult game against St Mirren, they play a similar style of football to Kilmarnock, have two big strikers that are aggressive and we’ll have to deal with that,” the Hearts boss added.

“We are having a difficult period just now and the only way to get through it is by sticking together and fighting together.

“The fans will be the same against St Mirren, they’ll back us to the hilt, and it’s up to us to perform and bring that energy.”

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes has revealed his team will mix up their training in the build-up to their visit to Aberdeen in the hope it can bring to an end their dismal record on the road.

The Rugby Park side have yet to register an away victory in the league this season – taking just two points from 15 away fixtures.

“We’re going to change the working week this week, we are going to train on grass and do things a wee bit differently,” said McInnes.

“Our home form would have us fighting for Europe, it has been out of this world, but our away form would have us relegated.

“I really want my players to be part of the team that change the narrative of this because psychologically they should be wanting to be in the team that gets the all-important win on the road.

“It’s going to be difficult, Barry (Robson) has got Aberdeen going and they’ve been strong at home the whole season – so we could have picked an easier game to go into.”