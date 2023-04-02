Sean Dyche wary of Tottenham threat despite recent troubles

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sean Dyche has told his Everton players to prepare for the best version of Tottenham on Monday.

Spurs have endured a turbulent couple of weeks after the abrupt departure of manager Antonio Conte and managing director having his ban in Italy extended worldwide.

Yet, despite their problems, the London side are still competing for a top-four place in the Premier League and Dyche remains wary of their quality ahead of a crucial encounter with his side at Goodison Park.

Christian Stellini (left) will be in charge of Spurs at Everton following the exit of Antonio Conte (right) (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The former Burnley boss said: “For all the things that get said about these times – and there’s varying reasons why it gets said of course – at the end of the day, the whistle blows and you’re playing against a good group of players without a shadow of a doubt.

“They’re still going pretty well in the league, for all the noise. They’re certainly a side to be reckoned with and you have to make sure that you’re on your performance levels.

“I say this all the time because it’s important to remember it as a group.

“Anything that’s helpful then we’ll take it, of course, but it always starts with us. Every game starts with us.

“Are we prepared? Are we mentally and physically prepared? Are we organised? Do we know everything we’ve got to do to try and win a game? That’ll be my key focus, that’s for sure.”

Dyche admits he does not know how Spurs will approach the game under the guidance of Cristian Stellini, Conte’s former assistant who has taken charge until the end of the season.

Everton are in need of points in their relegation battle (Peter Byrne/PA)

Yet he is hopeful his players will be able to adapt to the challenge.

Everton are one of nine teams in the relegation scrap but have started to show their battling qualities under the guidance of Dyche, who took charge in January.

The Toffees will go into the game unbeaten in their last three and after fighting back to snatch a 2-2 draw at Chelsea in their most recent outing.

Dyche said: “I don’t think there’ll be radical change (from Spurs). There might be but I doubt it.

“We’ll have to wait and see but the good thing with the Premier League and the players I’ve got here, is they’ve experienced a lot during this season and other seasons – coming across different tactical situations, different playing styles etc.

“You’ve got to be adaptable and flexible, so we will be.”

Everton will again be without striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who is not yet back in full training after a thigh problem, but have no fresh injury concerns following the international break.