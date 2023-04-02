On this day in 2009: Sven-Goran Eriksson sacked as Mexico coach

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sven-Goran Eriksson was sacked by Mexico after less than a year in charge on April 2, 2009.

Mexico’s 3-1 defeat by Honduras in their 2010 World Cup qualifier the previous day, making it five away games without a win, was the catalyst.

The result left them fourth in the CONCACAF qualifying zone with just three points and it was announced 14 years ago that the former England manager had been dismissed.

Sven-Goran Eriksson was sacked by Mexico after less than a year (Nick Potts/PA)

The Swede’s decision to call upon Mexican citizens born outside the country was met with fierce criticism, while failure to beat Canada and a 2-0 defeat by big rivals the United States in February left his future in doubt.

Federation president Justino Compean said: “This morning we said we had to take some measures because we could not take risks with qualification for the World Cup, and we could not rely solely on results at the Estadio Azteca.

“This morning we had a meeting with Mr Eriksson and although it is a shame for me and a lot of people, we told Mr Eriksson that his spell with the national team was over.”

Eriksson’s personal manager Athole Still admitted he had not wanted his client to take the job, but Eriksson said of his dismissal: “I want to thank the entire Mexican FA and I also want to wish luck to the team. I’m sure they will qualify for the World Cup.

Sven-Goran Eriksson (centre) returned to management in England with Leicester (Chris Radburn/PA)

“I’m frustrated by the results. I believed that I was the perfect man to guide Mexico to the World Cup.”

Former Mexico boss Javier Aguirre was named as Eriksson’s successor less than 24 hours later and led the side to the 2010 World Cup but resigned after they failed to reach the quarter-finals.

After a brief spell as director of football at Notts County, Eriksson returned to management with Ivory Coast before heading back to England to take over at Leicester. He subsequently moved to China and his final role was with the Philippines, ending in 2019.