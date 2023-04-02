Bolton showed exactly what they are capable of in Trophy win – Ian Evatt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Bolton showed exactly what they are capable of in Trophy win – Ian Evatt

By Press Association
Ian Evatt hailed Bolton’s rampant 4-0 win over League One rivals Plymouth in the Papa Johns Trophy final at Wembley (PA/John Walton)
Ian Evatt hailed Bolton’s rampant 4-0 win over League One rivals Plymouth in the Papa Johns Trophy final at Wembley (PA/John Walton)

Ian Evatt felt “re-energised” Bolton’s thumping Papa John’s Trophy final victory against Plymouth showed exactly what his side are capable of.

Wanderers eased past League One title-chasers Plymouth 4-0 thanks to two early goals from Kyle Dempsey and Dion Charles and second-half efforts from Elias Kachunga and Gethin Jones.

Boss Evatt said: “I’m really proud of the players to perform like that on a big stage.

“It’s incredible, they are certainly capable and it’s a great credit to them to play with that freedom in a high-pressure game.

“We always want to start fast. The last couple of weeks I’ve really felt the group re-energised.

“The last two or three weeks the training has gone back to where I expected it to be. The standard has improved, the energy has improved and I think today has shown exactly what we’re capable of when we put it all together.

“It’s difficult to play like that because we’re not direct, we’re not physical. Although we scored from two set pieces today it’s not normally our natural strength, but what we are is a very exciting team to watch.

“The games sometimes are very open, we give up chances, we know that, but we back ourselves to take the chances that we create and we managed to do that today. Some of our play and bravery in possession was outstanding.

“We’ve suffered against some of the top teams, we’ve lost out in the big moments, but today was the first time where we smelt blood and took the moments, took the chances and then grew even more from that and gained confidence.”

The Bolton boss admitted the high of their Wembley win could challenge him to retain the focus of his players for the remaining eight games of their League One campaign.

Bolton sit fifth, level on points with Peterborough and Derby as they target a play-off spot.

Evatt said: “It’s going to be hard to get the players back down to earth again and to refocus, but we’re going to work tirelessly hard to make sure we do.

“Days like today are addictive and we have an opportunity to get back here in May, but firstly we have to work very hard over the next eight league games to make sure we’re in the play-offs.”

Bolton landed a first piece of silverware since 2004 and highlights the journey the club has been on since their revival after entering administration in 2019.

Evatt embraced chairman Sharon Brittan before the trophy lift and hailed the club’s turnaround under her ownership group.

“I said she should be really proud of what she has achieved and the rest of the ownership group. They took this club on when it almost ceased to exist any more,” he said.

“They’ve rebuilt it from top to bottom.

“They’ve acted with such dignity, professionalism and honesty, not just in the football department but in the community, the town, and when that much hard work goes in to rebuilding a football club that was completely broken you deserve days like this.

“She certainly deserves days like this, as do the rest of the ownership group. They’ve been absolutely brilliant.”

Below-par Plymouth rarely threatened in a one-sided game, and manager Steven Schumacher said: “I’m obviously devastated with the outcome.

“I think congratulations is due to Bolton Wanderers. I think they were the better team and deserved to win the game.

“We also want to apologise to our fans who didn’t want that to go like that.

“After the start to the game we had – 10 minutes in, 2-0 down from our own doing really, giving the ball away in two poor areas and they got punished.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Jolene Stewart and Alexander Stewart attacked a good Samaritan. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Good Samaritan scarred for life after violent drunk bites his ear
2
Lee Crescent has been closed off. Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson
‘Where are the workers?’: Fuming resident slams Aberdeen roadwork diversion
3
Ambulance response times in parts of Grampian and the Highlands have doubled or even tripled. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson
Four-year-old girl taken to hospital after falling out of window in Inverurie
4
Douglas Boal outside court. Image: DC Thomson
Singer admits stalking colleague by bombarding her with YouTube videos
5
Pictured left to right: Graeme Bruce of Burns Construction, Paul Moffatt of Henry Riley, and Robert Copland of Burns Construction. Image: West Coast Estates.
New Aberdeen Co-op store expected to provide 30 jobs set to open in April
6
Kingshouse Hotel in Glencoe. Image: Supplied
Man taken to hospital as A82 partially reopens at Kingshouse in Glencoe
7
New life could be breathe into the former TSB bank in Forres. Image: Design team/ Google Maps
New life for Forres bank, storage building for Elgin City and a new cafe
8
There's a plethora of plush properties on the market this week including this handsome home, The Steading, located at Milton Of Logie, Dinnet.
Six dream homes on the market across the north and north-east of Scotland
9
100mph careless driver caught near Findon. Image: Google Street View
Speeder caught doing 100mph on B road handed six-month ban
10
Police and Scottish Ambulance Service attended the crash south of Turriff. Image: Google Maps.
Emergency services attend crash on A947 near Turriff

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Keith Findlay. Caber Coffee bucking trend by slashing prices Picture shows; Caber Coffee managing director Findlay Leask. Aberdeen. Supplied by Granite PR Date; Unknown
Aberdeen coffee business is putting its prices down, rather than up
Grammar's Tom Aplin holds off a challenge. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Rugby: Aberdeen Grammar produce 'gutsy display' against Biggar; Highland impress in Dundee
Culter's Ryan Smart celebrates in the goal after scoring with a header. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Junior football: Five-star Culter book North Regional Cup final date in style
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Op-ed for business supplement Picture shows; Jai Aenugu, founder and chief executive of Aberdeen-based cybersecurity firm TechForce.. don't know. Supplied by TechForce Date; 06/07/2018
Jai Aenugu: How vulnerable to a cyberattack are you?
Andrew Edwards was found to be driving while nearly four times the drink-drive limit. Image: DC Thomson
Drink-driver crashed into road sign while racing other vehicle
Former Aberdeen FC club captain, Russell Anderson, now an independent financial adviser at Aberdein Considine, Bon Accord Crescent, Aberdeen. Picture by Jim Irvine 26-1-18
Russell Anderson: Should you use pension pot to pay off your mortgage?
Portraits of first ministers past and present, displayed in Bute House (Image: Russell Cheyne/PA)
Len Ironside: In this new era, the SNP must focus on listening and delivering
Sean Mills makes a break for Gordonians. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson
Rugby: Gordonians suffer first defeat of the season; Orkney make it six successive home…
Colleen Moorhouse is is one of the 24 models taking part in this year's Courage on the Catwalk. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Meet the Courage on the Catwalk model who kept fundraising for charity while going…
David Carson celebrates his late winner at Morton. Images: Sammy Turner/SNS Group
Caley Thistle hero David Carson has eyes on the prize after sinking Morton

Editor's Picks

Most Commented