On this day in 2016: Carlos Brathwaite heroics stun England in World Twenty20

England suffered last-over heartbreak in the final of the World Twenty20 as Carlos Brathwaite clubbed Ben Stokes for four successive sixes to seal an unforgettable West Indies win on this day in 2016.

England were strong favourites to lift the crown, with the Caribbean side needing 19 off the last six balls of the match.

But Brathwaite launched an audacious assault on Stokes, heaving him over the ropes four times in a row to seal a four-wicket success and pen a stunning denouement.

Joe Root’s 56 off 36 balls helped England to 155 for nine in their 20 overs at Eden Gardens and that looked like being enough to earn a second T20 World Cup.

Despite Marlon Samuels’ impressive half-century, West Indies were set to fall short going into the final over.

But Braithwaite had other ideas and sent four huge hits over the rope to win it in style and follow up their 2012 success.

England went on to thrive in the white-ball game, lifting the 50-over World Cup two years later while winning the T20 World Cup in 2022.