Referee bodycam trial to deter abuse has ‘changed behaviour’ in grassroots game

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Referee bodycam trial to deter abuse has ‘changed behaviour’ in grassroots game

By Press Association
Referee Sophie Wood wears a body camera as part of a trial designed to deter abusive behaviour towards officials (Danny Lawson/PA)
Referee Sophie Wood wears a body camera as part of a trial designed to deter abusive behaviour towards officials (Danny Lawson/PA)

Referee body cameras designed to deter abusive behaviour from players and coaches are already yielding positive results, with no official having felt cause to activate the kit in the first six weeks of operation.

The cameras are being used at four county Football Associations in England as part of a trial which will run for the rest of this season and the whole of next term in the adult grassroots game.

The camera does not record footage of an entire match. Instead, the referee can activate it at the click of a button should they feel it necessary. Everything which follows is recorded from the referee’s perspective, plus the 30 seconds prior to activation.

Sophie Wood holds up one of the body cameras being used in a trial at four county FAs
Sophie Wood holds up one of the body cameras being used in a trial at four county FAs (Danny Lawson/PA)

“It’s changed behaviour, 100 per cent,” referee Sophie Wood said at half-time of her match between Redcar CF and Southern Cross in the Manjaros Langbaurgh Football League Division One on Sunday.

“My view on the cameras is that it’s there as a deterrent, and that’s definitely what I have found it to be doing so far.

“It’s then obviously the safety element – if you do feel your safety is in danger, then that’s when you’re going to activate the camera. I’m seeing a lot of much friendlier players, day to day!”

Approximately 100 referees are expected to wear the cameras within the first three months of the trial.

A BBC survey in February found 293 officials had been physically abused by spectators, players, coaches or managers out of 927 Referees’ Association members who responded to a survey.

The figure who had experienced verbal abuse was much higher – 908 out of 927.

Wood said she felt “lucky” not to have been on the receiving end of significant abuse in her nine-year refereeing career.

“I’ve never been in a situation where I’ve felt my safety has been endangered,” she said.

“But I know that some of the referees in the county have had that.

“Obviously with the increase of videos being shared on social media we know that week in, week out, referees’ safety is being compromised at grassroots football.

“I definitely think, post-Covid, players’ behaviour does seem to have declined slightly from what I’ve seen first hand, but I definitely think the rollout of this technology will help control that.”

Wood says players have been curious about the cameras in the three matches she has used it in to date.

“There was maybe a bit of an assumption that it will be filming for the whole game initially,” she said.

“Once it’s been explained, they have all taken to it quite well and have been excited to be part of the trial.

“I’ve made it very clear to the captains at the beginning: ‘This is the sort of thing I will be looking to deploy the camera for. Please just take care of your players as you would if the camera wasn’t here’.”

Mohammed Ghafoor, like Wood a referee for the North Riding County FA, said: “You don’t even have to point to the camera. You don’t even have to mention the camera.

“People’s behaviour has just changed. It’s fantastic to be in the middle of the pitch and to actually officiate again.”

Daniel Meeson, the head of technical and referee development in the FA’s referees department, said the trial was a key pillar in efforts to improve participant behaviour and assist in the recruitment and retention of referees.

“The feedback has generally been very, very positive,” he said.

“We’ve not had any activations yet, which is encouraging in itself.”

Meeson said the FA is also looking at stronger sanctions, including the possibility of points deductions for persistent offenders and their clubs.

Referee Mohammed Ghafoor with one of the body cameras being used in the trial
Referee Mohammed Ghafoor with one of the body cameras being used in the trial (Danny Lawson/PA)

“We shouldn’t lose sight of the fact that 99.9 per cent of games are played up and down this country every single weekend that go without incidents, but one incident is still too much,” he said.

“That’s why we’re exploring the use of body cameras and other areas. (Abuse of officials) is not having a detrimental effect on recruitment so far.

“We have 29,000 referees in this country. Of course, we want to grow that, we want to add to it.

“We also want to make sure that we’re retaining referees, and if you are a referee that does encounter sadly a bad experience or a negative encounter in your refereeing, we’re working really hard with them to make sure that we don’t lose them and we retain them within the referee community.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Jolene Stewart and Alexander Stewart attacked a good Samaritan. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Good Samaritan scarred for life after violent drunk bites his ear
2
Lee Crescent has been closed off. Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson
‘Where are the workers?’: Fuming resident slams Aberdeen roadwork diversion
3
Ambulance response times in parts of Grampian and the Highlands have doubled or even tripled. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson
Four-year-old girl taken to hospital after falling out of window in Inverurie
4
Douglas Boal outside court. Image: DC Thomson
Singer admits stalking colleague by bombarding her with YouTube videos
5
Pictured left to right: Graeme Bruce of Burns Construction, Paul Moffatt of Henry Riley, and Robert Copland of Burns Construction. Image: West Coast Estates.
New Aberdeen Co-op store expected to provide 30 jobs set to open in April
6
Kingshouse Hotel in Glencoe. Image: Supplied
Man taken to hospital as A82 partially reopens at Kingshouse in Glencoe
7
New life could be breathe into the former TSB bank in Forres. Image: Design team/ Google Maps
New life for Forres bank, storage building for Elgin City and a new cafe
8
There's a plethora of plush properties on the market this week including this handsome home, The Steading, located at Milton Of Logie, Dinnet.
Six dream homes on the market across the north and north-east of Scotland
9
100mph careless driver caught near Findon. Image: Google Street View
Speeder caught doing 100mph on B road handed six-month ban
10
Police and Scottish Ambulance Service attended the crash south of Turriff. Image: Google Maps.
Emergency services attend crash on A947 near Turriff

More from Press and Journal

St Johnstone's Daniel Phillips pulls Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie back. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group
Aberdeen fan view: Could the Dons rue the dismissal of the captain?
David Carson, centre, leads the Inverness celebrations after netting the winner at Morton. Images: Sammy Turner/SNS Group
Caley Thistle fan view: Rare David Carson strike leaves Oakley in the shade
Daniel Simpson says a 50mph speed limit would help increase safety on the A82 due to blind corners.
'It was a miracle': Dad-to-be calls for improved safety after surviving serious crash on…
Emma Paterson and Neil Bannerman. Image: Facebook / DC Thomson
Couple found 'foaming at mouth' after car mounts pavement and hits wall
Ross County's Dylan Smith and Oh Hyeon-gyu of Celtic in action. Image: SNS
Ross County fan view: An opportunity missed for the Staggies
Robbie Moult standing in front of FreshMex's Aberdeen Schoolhill restaurant.
Aberdeen's FreshMex boss lands spicy six-figure deal to sell flavours in Asda
Target sports
Target sports venue reopens in Portree following six-month refurbishment
The two-vehicle crash happened on the A9 Inverness to Perth road near Kindallachan. Image: Google Street View
Traffic disruption on A9 after two-vehicle crash between Dunkeld and Pitlochry
Police responded to a disturbance on George Street in Aberdeen on Sunday afternoon. Image: Google Street View
Man, 25, charged following disturbance in Aberdeen city centre
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Caber Coffee bucking trend by slashing prices Picture shows; Caber Coffee managing director Findlay Leask. Aberdeen. Supplied by Granite PR Date; Unknown
Aberdeen coffee business is putting its prices down, rather than up

Editor's Picks

Most Commented