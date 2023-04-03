Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder or Dillian Whyte? – Anthony Joshua’s next move

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder or Dillian Whyte? – Anthony Joshua’s next move

By Press Association
Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder, Dillian Whyte and Anthony Joshua (PA)
Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder, Dillian Whyte and Anthony Joshua (PA)

Anthony Joshua managed to put retirement talk on the backburner with a points win over Jermaine Franklin on Saturday.

While the former two-time world heavyweight champion was far from vintage at the O2 Arena, his victory has opened the door for lucrative future bouts.

Here, the PA news agency looks at what next for Joshua after his first triumph in two-and-a-half years.

Battle of Britain back on?

Tyson Fury
Tyson Fury is the WBC champion (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Tyson Fury was the name on everyone’s lips before Joshua’s triumph over Franklin and it only ramped up after the Watford-born fighter tasted victory again. Joshua admitted that clash is the one “the boxing world needs” and insisted it would be the ‘Gypsy King’ above anyone else if it was his choice. Many pundits debated on Saturday night whether Joshua could do with another tune-up fight before he attempts to face the WBC champion but time is running out for the best British heavyweights of this era to do battle.

Haven’t we been here before…

You would be forgiven for feeling a sense of deja vu given this chat has happened plenty of times in the past. When Joshua beat Kubrat Pulev in the winter of 2020, a unification clash with Fury dominated the next few months before an arbitration ordered the Lancashire fighter to take on Deontay Wilder for a third time. The teams of Joshua and Fury were also in discussions last year but it eventually collapsed in October and the latter fought Derek Chisora instead. Talks will again take place and Fury does need a fight given Oleksandr Usyk pulled out last month but we could easily see boxing shoot itself in the foot again.

‘Unfinished business’ in America

Anthony Joshua
Anthony Joshua lost his only fight in the US (Nick Potts/PA)

If Joshua against Fury cannot be arranged, the former Olympian could eye a bout in his new home across the Atlantic. Joshua is now based in Dallas at Derrick James’ World Class Boxing Gym and plans to return there in a fortnight. Eddie Hearn told the PA news agency last week that Joshua has “unfinished business” in America given his only clash there ended in a shock loss to Andy Ruiz Jr at Madison Square Garden in 2019. Wilder is arguably the only opponent that would draw enough interest for Joshua to box in the United States and the pair have been close to fighting each other before.

Whyte II

Anthony Joshua knocks out Dillian Whyte
Joshua knocked out Dillian Whyte (Nick Potts/PA)

If Fury falls through and Joshua prefers to box again closer to home, a rematch with old rival Dillian Whyte would make sense. It could be another sell-out at the O2 like their previous clash eight years ago and like in 2015, would be a step towards Joshua attempting to win a world title. Whyte attended Saturday’s clash with Franklin, who he also beat on points in November, but while he did not step into the ring to go face-to-face with his fellow Briton, he did express his desire to inflict “revenge” on Joshua for his knockout victory last time. It would probably be the easiest fight to make.

