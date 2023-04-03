Captains and coaches brace for ‘Bazball’ impact on county cricket

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Captains and coaches brace for ‘Bazball’ impact on county cricket

By Press Association
Ben Stokes will be watching to see how his England side affect the county game, with his Durham colleagues keen to follow their approach (Mike Egerton/PA)
Ben Stokes will be watching to see how his England side affect the county game, with his Durham colleagues keen to follow their approach (Mike Egerton/PA)

County cricket is bracing itself for the impact of England’s ‘Bazball’ revolution, with “captains tearing their hair out”, “rogue declarations” and Test hopefuls “trying to run before they can walk” among the predictions from those at the top of the domestic game.

England’s red-ball methods were radically overhauled by captain Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum when they were handed the keys to a moribund team last summer, with the pair instilling a new, fearless approach that has so far yielded 10 wins from 12 attempts.

The pair have made it clear that they want the 18 first-class sides in England and Wales to step up to the challenge, telling those with designs on a Test call-up that they will be judged on their attacking intent as much as their numerical output.

Brendon McCullum, left, and Ben Stokes
Brendon McCullum, left, and Ben Stokes have issued a rallying call (Mike Egerton/PA)

Stokes and McCullum made the same points in a conference call with head coaches and directors of cricket over the winter and the message is being heard loud and clear.

The LV= County Championship is back on Thursday and the consensus says the product will carry the influence of England’s bold approach.

New Lancashire captain Keaton Jennings spent time with the Test side in Pakistan in December and anticipates some curious moments as the new rules of engagement bed in.

“It’s a profound change, with no guarantees, but I think it will influence how everyone plays,” he said.

“There are going to be some interesting dynamics in the changing rooms. You’ll be seeing guys caught at cover on April 6 trying to smack it out of the ground.

“There will probably be a few captains pulling their hair out, but we want people to be coming to the grounds and being entertained, Stokesy and Baz have showed the way over the last year.

Lancashire captain Keaton Jennings
Lancashire captain Keaton Jennings accepts he may be left ‘pulling his hair out’ (Mike Egerton/PA)

“But if you’re not making runs you’re not getting selected by England anyway, so you need to find a way. Reading situations will be key.”

Stokes’ county side Durham are among the sides who have most enthusiastically adopted Team England’s rhetoric. Seamer Matthew Potts told the PA news agency he would rather lose every game this summer than settle for blocking out a drab draw and new head coach Ryan Campbell is ready to unleash all-out attack in Division Two.

“I don’t want to sound like I’m jumping on the bandwagon, but I think county cricket is going to be the big winner,” Campbell said.

“England have taken it on in a way I don’t think anyone would have believed. They’ve showed there’s a way to be proactive, to find ways of scoring quicker.

“We’ve got to make sure we get the balance right but when we get a chance to turn the pressure back on people we are going to put our foot to the floor and go for it. The players here have a glint in their eye and they want to excite people.

“If you’re not trying to go with it, you’re going to be left behind.”

Durham batter David Bedingham has heard Campbell’s plans at close quarters and is ready to embrace the ride.

David Bedingham in action for Durham
David Bedingham says England’s approach is good for cricket (Nigel French/PA)

“I think there are going to be some very rogue declarations on the cards,” he told PA.

“Traditionalists might have something to say but it’s a different way of looking at the game and what England have done is really special. It’s good for cricket as a whole.

“It’s not just scoring a thousand runs a season that’s important, it’s how you score them too. That’s exciting for fans and for players.”

At Leicestershire, former England selector James Taylor has taken on the role of consultant batting coach. While his previous job means he is fully tuned in to the aspirations of those who want to catch the attention of the national side, he is also mindful that not everybody has the raw ability to bend the game to their will.

“It’s easier said than done, the big boys are doing an amazing job of fulfilling Stokesy’s dreams with England but you need the tools to be able to do that,” he said.

“If you don’t have those tools you aren’t going to be successful in that style. I’m intrigued to see how it pans out. The guys who are closer to getting picked are going to need to play that way because if they don’t, they won’t get picked. But it’s not easy, trying to run before you can walk.

James Taylor in England training
James Taylor has the inside track on the England set-up (Martin Rickett/PA)

“I’d say be smart, do the basics well first. Runs and wickets are the currency we deal in.”

England’s message is being seeded through county set-ups by a handful of Test players, acting as advocates for the new blueprint. At Taunton, spinner Jack Leach is the spreading the word.

“We’ve got Leachy here, talking us through it and it has been something we’ve discussed a lot in pre-season,” said Somerset captain Tom Abell.

“It’s about getting the best out of your people, unlocking all their potential and applying pressure, but it’s not trying to reinvent the wheel. It’s more about playing in a way that doesn’t hold anyone back. It’s a freedom of mentality.”

