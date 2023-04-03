Sunday sackings leave average tenure of Premier League manager at shortest ever

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Sunday sackings leave average tenure of Premier League manager at shortest ever

By Press Association
Brendan Rodgers, left, was sacked on Sunday, swiftly followed by Graham Potter (Steven Paston/PA)
Brendan Rodgers, left, was sacked on Sunday, swiftly followed by Graham Potter (Steven Paston/PA)

The average managerial tenure is at its shortest in the Premier League era after Brendan Rodgers and Graham Potter took this season’s total departures to 13.

Rodgers left relegation-threatened Leicester early on Sunday afternoon before Potter’s unhappy spell at Chelsea was brought to an end just after 8pm.

The remaining managers in the top flight have an average tenure of less than two years and, here, the PA news agency looks at how the figures compare to this point in previous seasons.

Managerial merry-go-round

Arsene Wenger, left, and Sir Alex Ferguson
The average tenure has plummeted since Sir Alex Ferguson, right, and Arsene Wenger left the Premier League (Rui Vieira/PA)

At just one year and 241 days, the average tenure provides a clear indication of the precarious nature of top-flight managerial roles.

Comparing to the equivalent date in previous seasons, the average has not dipped below two years since 2013-14 – a season which also saw 13 bosses leave their posts, albeit with three of those coming at the end of the season.

The current average is 90 days lower than the one year and 331 days on that occasion, with 1994-95 – when 11 managers left their posts – and 1996-97 the only other seasons with a figure of two years or less.

The average, though, has not topped three years since the 2012-13 season when Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger, the Premier League’s longest-serving bosses and the only two to manage over 800 games, were still in post at Manchester United and Arsenal respectively.

The nearest it has come in the meantime was the 2017-18 season, when it stood at two years and 261 days on April 3. Curiously that season holds the record for managerial departures with 15, though five of those came at the conclusion of the season, including Wenger’s resignation.

The 2005-06 and 2006-07 seasons are the only two in the Premier League era when the average at this stage topped four years.

Klopp and Guardiola clear of the pack

Jurgen Klopp, left, and Pep Guardiola
Jurgen Klopp, left, and Pep Guardiola are the Premier League’s longest-serving managers (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola are by far the longest-serving current Premier League managers, having contested several memorable recent title battles.

Klopp is coming up to seven-and-a-half years in charge at Liverpool, with Guardiola soon to wrap up his seventh season at Manchester City.

Thomas Frank has been in charge of Brentford for almost four-and-a-half years, while Mikel Arteta and David Moyes, appointed a week apart in December 2019, are the only other current managers to even crack the two-year threshold.

Twelve managers have spent less than a year in their current roles, while six have been in charge for less than two months.

Those include the newly-appointed caretakers at Leicester and Chelsea, along with Tottenham’s Cristian Stellini and Southampton’s Ruben Selles, former assistants promoted on contracts until the end of the season. Roy Hodgson returned to Crystal Palace two weeks ago on a similar basis, while Javi Gracia took over Leeds after Jesse Marsch’s sacking in February.

Guardiola signed a new contract earlier in the season to keep him at City until 2025, but, with intermittent speculation over Klopp’s Anfield future after a difficult season, should he leave in the summer the average would come crashing down well below a year and 200 days.

