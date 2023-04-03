Wolves fined by FA over angry reaction to Leeds defeat

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Wolves have been hit with a Football Association fine after their players and backroom staff reacted angrily at the end of their Premier League defeat to Leeds.

Last month’s 4-2 loss to their fellow strugglers at Molineux was compounded by what the hosts felt were some poor refereeing decisions.

VAR was involved in two contentious decisions, referee Michael Salisbury using his pitchside monitor to check for a potential foul in the build-up to Rodrigo’s late strike but opting not to rule out the goal.

Earlier in the game the official had upgraded Jonny’s yellow card to a red via VAR after his foul on Luke Ayling and, in the aftermath of the ill-tempered loss, Wolves’ unused substitute Matheus Nunes was sent off, although that red card was overturned.

“Wolverhampton Wanderers have been fined £57,500 following an incident in the 98th minute of their Premier League game on Saturday 18 March against Leeds United,” an FA statement read.

“Wolverhampton Wanderers admitted failing to ensure that their players and technical area occupants do not behave in a way which is improper towards an assistant referee and the fourth official.

“An independent regulatory commission imposed their fine following a subsequent hearing and the written reasons for this sanction will be published in due course.”