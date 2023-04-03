Bruno Saltor vows to do his best for Chelsea after ‘sad’ Graham Potter sacking

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Bruno Saltor vows to do his best for Chelsea after ‘sad’ Graham Potter sacking

By Press Association
Bruno Saltor has stepped up to replace Graham Potter at Chelsea (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Bruno Saltor has stepped up to replace Graham Potter at Chelsea (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Chelsea interim boss Bruno Saltor expressed his sadness at the departure of Graham Potter, but promised to do his best for Tuesday’s visit of Liverpool.

Potter was sacked on Sunday night after the Blues dropped to 11th in the Premier League following a 2-0 defeat at home to Aston Villa.

The decision to remove Potter was taken by Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart with the unanimous backing of Todd Boehly and co-owner Behdad Eghbali, the PA news agency understands.

Billy Reid has joined Potter in leaving, but ex-Brighton full-back Bruno has remained in post alongside Bjorn Hamberg, goalkeeper coach Ben Roberts and recruitment specialist Kyle Macaulay.

Graham Potter was sacked on Sunday
Graham Potter was sacked on Sunday (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“I just spoke to Graham five minutes ago,” Bruno revealed at the start of his press conference.

“Obviously it’s been a difficult 24 hours for all of us, for the staff, for the families and now we just have to deal with the situation.

“It is a sad day. A sad day for staff because Graham and Billy leaving, two top coaches, top people, top human beings.

“How I see it is I have to be the most professional I can, try to help the players, guide the players to prepare the game the best we can.

“If I am here right now it’s because Graham and the club, they thought it was the right step and I’m here just trying to help the club and trying to be the most professional I can.”

Bruno insisted his full focus was on preparation to face eighth-placed Liverpool and he was unaware for how long he would perform the caretaker role.

Chelsea recruitment chiefs Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart will conduct the search for a new manager and hope for a better return after a record English fee of £21.5million was spent prizing Potter and his backroom staff away from Brighton in September.

The Spaniard added: “I spoke to the owners, they’ve been very supportive. What I’m focused on is train today, tomorrow’s game then after that, step by step.

“Obviously it is a massive challenge. I have been just four years coaching but I have been 20 years involved in football.

“I start really early and I have a lot of experience in changing rooms. What I will try to do is help the players, guide the players because I have been in those situation before.

“Then I think I have got that feeling that I can help, especially young players that have never been in this situation before.

“(We’re) seeing it as an opportunity for the players. We are representing Chelsea. A club with an amazing history, it is about winning, it is about dominating and what we need to do is prepare for the game.”

Potter had briefly looked to have revived his ailing tenure with three consecutive wins before the international break, including victory against Borussia Dortmund that saw the side reach the Champions League quarter-finals.

It lent weight to the backing the former Brighton boss had enjoyed from owner Boehly and his Clearlake Capital consortium.

Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea have changed a lot since he was appointed
Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea have changed a lot since he was appointed (Steven Paston/PA)

However, confidence that he was the right man for the job was tested again by the loss to Villa, which yet again saw Chelsea struggle to live up to expectations set by Boehly’s mammoth £566million transfer spend.

But Bruno, who had yet to speak to the players ahead of an afternoon training session, insisted: “I think Graham did an amazing job. Football is a really complex business and we have to keep going.

“The responsibility is all of us. We are responsible and we have to keep it positive, try to focus on the next game and that’s the energy we’re working with.”

Meanwhile, new Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel, Potter’s predecessor, told a press conference this morning: “I saw the news very late last night.

“I really enjoyed working there and formed friendships for life. But the club has changed a lot, so it didn’t really trigger big emotions in me.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Numbers through Forfar Mart have continued to reduce year on year with cattle numbers this year back 30%.
Farewell to auction sales at Forfar Mart
2
Andrew Quick Ritchie was clocked by police travelling at nearly 150mph. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
BMW driver clocked at nearly 150mph because he was running late for work
3
Muchacho was located in Rose Street in Aberdeen city centre. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Mexican street food takeaway Muchacho in Aberdeen city centre closes down
4
The new bins will eventually be rolled out across Aberdeenshire. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.
Aberdeenshire Council controversially launches new orange-lidded bins as collections move to once every three…
5
Inverness Sheriff Court.
‘Just wait till we get home’: Man in dock after train threats to partner
6
Pretty on the outside, the real magic begins inside this stunning family home. Photos supplied by Kellas.
Beautiful Blackburn home complete with games room on the market for £360,000
7
The A9 at Dalwhinnie . Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
A9 restricted in both directions following an accident
8
Loch Ness manager Shane Carling. Image: Courtesy of Loch Ness FC/David Jefferson
Stakes are high as Loch Ness have chance to win North Caledonian League
9
Steve Whyte, front, is to leave Aberdeen City Council next April as the local authority looks to cut £40 million from its wage bill. He was central to the £370m bond issue by the council on the London Stock Exchange, marking the event with Labour's Willie Young and Jenny Laing, along with chief executive Angela Scott. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Are top officials fleeing Aberdeen City Council? Top accountant heads for the door
10
To go with story by Jenni Gee. A man broke down in a layby on the way to a party and decided to crack open the drinks Picture shows; A832 near Kinlochewe. N/A. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Driver drank to pass the time after becoming stranded in the snow

More from Press and Journal

The man was taken to Leverburgh after being found in the Sound of Harris. Image: Iain Angus MacLeod.
Man taken to hospital after being pulled from water near Isle of Harris
Gwion Edwards in action against Celtic. Image: SNS
Ross County fear 'serious looking injuries' for Gwion Edwards and Ross Callachan - but…
Keith's James Brownie. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Keith leapfrog opponents Wick Academy with 2-0 win at Kynoch Park
Sean Butcher was the scorer for Fraserburgh deep in stoppage-time at Clach.
Late drama as Fraserburgh snatch leveller to deny Clachnacuddin victory
Estabulo uses the Gaucho-style of service, with waiters carving off chunks of meat for hungry diners. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Estabulo Rodizio Bar & Grill: First look at Aberdeen's new Brazillian barbecue
CR0041977 Brechin City v Brora Rangers Brora's RossGunn with Brechin's Marc Scott ....Pic Paul Reid
Brechin draw with Brora to move a point closer to Highland League leaders Buckie
Carol Russell has been reported missing. Image: Police
Woman reported missing from Elgin last seen at Dr Gray's Hospital
Shetland electric vehicle charging point where tarriffs are being introduced
Tariff to be introduced for electric vehicle charging points in Shetland
The musical Bad Girls is being held on May 5 and 6 at Aberdeen Arts Centre. Image: Aberdeen College of Performing Arts.
Aberdeen theatre students inspired by being on the wrong side of the law
Officers from Police Scotland at the home of Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon. Image: PA/Andrew Milligan.
Peter Murrell arrest: Nicola Sturgeon, Humza Yousaf and Alex Salmond react

Editor's Picks