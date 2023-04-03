Wales’ Joe Hawkins faces uncertain international future following Exeter switch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wales’ Joe Hawkins faces uncertain international future following Exeter switch

By Press Association
Wales international centre Joe Hawkins has signed for Exeter (David Davies/PA)
Wales international centre Joe Hawkins has signed for Exeter (David Davies/PA)

Wales centre Joe Hawkins faces an uncertain international future after signing for Gallagher Premiership club Exeter.

The 20-year-old Ospreys player has won five caps for his country and was a key part of Warren Gatland’s recent Guinness Six Nations campaign.

But players plying their trade outside Wales must have won a minimum of 25 caps to be available for national squad selection.

It is understood that Hawkins, whose Exeter contract starts officially on July 1, will not link up with the Chiefs until after the World Cup in September and October if selected by Gatland.

Wales’ previous selection policy for exiled players of 60 caps had dispensation clauses, but it is unclear whether the revised version contains any.

Hawkins could be available for the World Cup, which starts in September, but he would not be eligible after the tournament as things currently stand.

Gatland spoke highly of Hawkins during the Six Nations, and he is among the Welsh game’s hottest prospects, so it is potentially a major blow for the Wales head coach.

Warren Gatland
Wales head coach Warren Gatland could lose Joe Hawkins from his plans (David Davies/PA)

Ospreys were eager to retain his services, but Hawkins has instead opted to join former pathway team-mates Oli Burrows, Dafydd Jenkins, Dan John and Christ Tshiunza at the Chiefs.

Speaking after the move was announced, Hawkins hailed Exeter’s ambition.

“It’s a new challenge for me and something a bit different, especially moving away from my home region, who I will always be thankful to for giving me the playing opportunities that I’ve had up until now,” he said.

“That said, it does feel a home away from home, especially with all the Welsh boys that are down there already.

“I’ve spoken to a few of them and they’ve told me plenty of good things about the club and the culture that exists down there. Also, chatting with Rob (Baxter, director of rugby) and Ali (Hepher, head coach).

“I liked what they had to say about how they want to play and how they want to create a new team capable of challenging at the very top. That really appealed to me, I wanted to be part of it, and I wanted to be there at the start of this journey.”

Baxter added: “Joe ticks pretty much every box that we look for in a player, and I’ve no doubt he is going to be a great addition to the squad.

Joe Hawkins
Joie Hawkins in action for Wales during his Test debut against Australia (David Davies/PA)

“Like any player, we feel there are areas of his game that can be further developed, but he is someone who we are genuinely excited about.”

Ospreys head coach Toby Booth admitted frustration at not being able to retain Hawkins.

“Obviously, it is a disappointment to lose Joe. He is a player that we have spent a lot of time developing over the last two years,” Booth said.

“A big focus of what we are trying to do is to keep our young talented Welsh players, but sometimes this is not possible.”

Exeter have also announced the signing of Hawkins’ Ospreys colleague Ethan Roots.

The 25-year-old New Zealander has excelled in Ospreys’ back-row this season, and he will help offset the departures of Chiefs flanker Dave Ewers and number eight Sam Simmonds to Ulster and Montpellier, respectively.

