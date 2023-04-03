Leicester to begin life without Brendan Rodgers against Aston Villa on Tuesday

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Premier League strugglers Leicester will begin the post-Brendan Rodgers era when they host Aston Villa on Tuesday.

The Foxes dropped into the bottom three after Saturday’s last-gasp defeat at Crystal Palace, which extended their winless run to six games, and their position in the top flight is in real danger going into the final stretch of the season.

Rodgers, who recently celebrated four years in charge at the King Power Stadium, delivered two top-five finishes in the Premier League and the club’s first ever FA Cup success in 2021, but his departure by mutual consent was announced on Sunday.

Chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha insisted that the club had “experienced some of our finest footballing moments” during Rodgers’ reign, but that the board were “compelled” to make a managerial change in order to avoid being relegated to the Championship.

First-team coaches Adam Sadler and Mike Stowell were placed in immediate caretaker charge, tasked with preparing the side for Villa’s visit.

Leicester are two points and one place above bottom club Southampton, with the Villa game being followed by a home clash against Bournemouth.

Speaking after the 2-1 loss to Palace, Foxes full-back Ricardo Pereira told LCFC TV: “We have to go again. We have two games at home.

“Sometimes, when you are in this type of moment, it seems like everything is against you, but it is what it is.

“We have to move fast and switch (focus). You cannot (dwell) on this (Palace) game.”