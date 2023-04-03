Ben Stokes back bowling in IPL earlier than expected as he manages knee injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ben Stokes back bowling in IPL earlier than expected as he manages knee injury

By Press Association
Ben Stokes celebrates after taking a catch (R. Parthibhan/AP)
England Test captain Ben Stokes made an earlier-than-expected return to bowling during his second match for Chennai Super Kings at the Indian Premier League.

Stokes has been carefully managing a long-standing issue with his left knee over the winter and admitted after the Wellington Test at the end of February that he was frustrated at his inability to perform fully as an all-rounder.

With the Ashes on the horizon this summer, both he and England head coach Brendon McCullum insisted no gambles would be taken with his fitness at the IPL and it was initially expected that he would be operating as a specialist batter.

Mike Hussey confirmed as much in an interview with the PA news agency, suggesting it could be a couple of weeks before he considered a role with the ball.

But he suggested in a television interview ahead of Monday’s clash against Lucknow Super Giants that he was ahead of schedule, explaining: “Everything is coming on nicely. I feel like I’ve worked really hard to get to the place where I am at the moment with my knee.

“I think I might be able to turn the arm over tonight.”

He duly opened the bowling as CSK set about defending a score of 217 for seven – of which Stokes contributed eight – on a batting-friendly pitch.

Stokes’ solitary over was hit for 18, including two fours and a six from West Indian Kyle Mayers, but merely watching him get through the experience without a fitness setback would have satisfied watching England fans.

Moeen Ali was the star of the show as the Super Kings won by 12 runs, taking four for 26, including the prized wickets of KL Rahul and Krunal Pandya.

