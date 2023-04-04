New Wales captain Aaron Ramsey thriving on extra responsibility – Chris Gunter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Wales captain Aaron Ramsey thriving on extra responsibility – Chris Gunter

By Press Association
Aaron Ramsey, pictured, is loving life as Wales captain, according to former team-mate Chris Gunter (David Davies/PA)
Aaron Ramsey, pictured, is loving life as Wales captain, according to former team-mate Chris Gunter (David Davies/PA)

Aaron Ramsey is revelling in the Wales captaincy, according to former team-mate Chris Gunter.

Ramsey was handed the Wales armband for the second time following Gareth Bale’s post-World Cup retirement, having previously held the role for 18 months over a decade ago.

The 32-year-old marked the start of his second reign as skipper by helping Wales take four points from their opening two Euro 2024 qualifiers against Croatia and Latvia.

Wales Training Session and Press Conference – Al Sadd Sports Club – Thursday November 17th
Chris Gunter (left) and Aaron Ramsey spent 14 years together as Wales team-mates (Adam Davy/PA)

Former Wales defender Gunter, who was Ramsey’s best man at his wedding and his room-mate on international duty, says the Nice midfielder is thriving on his extra responsibility.

“Aaron feels really comfortable around the squad and he is a huge part of everything,” Gunter told the PA news agency at a McDonald’s Fun Football event.

“It is a young group and he is so determined to help them with his experience.

“There were a lot of things going on in Welsh football earlier in the year with Gaz’s (Bale) retirement and other players finishing, but I don’t think we could have picked a player better suited to wearing the armband.

“He has maintained his level for a long time and any team would want a fit Aaron Ramsey contributing on and off the pitch. He is really enjoying the role.”

Chris Gunter spoke to PA at a McDonald’s Fun Football event (McDonald’s handout/PA)

Wales bounced back from their poor show at the World Cup, when they finished bottom of their group, by holding Croatia, semi-finalists at Qatar 2022, to a 1-1 draw in Split.

Rob Page’s side then overcame Latvia 1-0 in Cardiff to put themselves in a healthy position ahead of June qualifiers against Armenia and Turkey.

Gunter said: “It was a really big week after the World Cup and the disappointment we had there.

“It is a good start with so many new faces in the squad and it was a fantastic experience for those players.

“It is so important to settle quickly into a campaign and we’ve come out of those two games being able to build momentum.”

Gunter, now 33 and playing for AFC Wimbledon in Sky Bet League Two, retired from international football last month after winning 109 caps – a figure only surpassed in the Wales men’s team by Bale.

But he immediately joined the Wales coaching staff for the March qualifiers and is likely to continue that role in June.

He said: “It was a great opportunity for me and I loved it. I spoke to the manager after Christmas that it felt quite natural to retire after the World Cup.

“We’ve always had a good relationship and he offered me the chance to still be part of it in terms of what I can try and bring to the group.

“If I can help in any small way for Wales, that is what I want to be doing.”

:: Chris Gunter was speaking at the Cardiff Happy Readers and Fun Football event celebrating McDonald’s pledge to distribute over 10 million books and over two million hours of free Fun Football coaching to families in the UK this year. Find out more visit

mcdonalds.co.uk/family

