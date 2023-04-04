Harry Tector hits 50 on Test debut as Ireland post 214 against Bangladesh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Harry Tector hits 50 on Test debut as Ireland post 214 against Bangladesh

By Press Association
Harry Tector hit 50 on his Ireland Test debut (Lorraine O’Sullivan/PA)
Harry Tector hit 50 on his Ireland Test debut (Lorraine O’Sullivan/PA)

Ireland were bowled out for 214 by Bangladesh in their first day of Test cricket in almost four years, before grabbing two late wickets of their own in Dhaka.

The Irish, who last donned their whites against England in the summer of 2019, included six debutants in their team including Ben White, making his maiden appearance at first-class level.

They lost wickets at regular intervals as they were bowled out in the 78th over, slow left-armer Taijul Islam taking five for 58. Harry Tector, one of the first-timers, top-scored with 50 and shared an important stand of 74 with Curtis Campher (34).

The home side had 10 overs to negotiate before stumps but lost both openers as Mark Adair struck in his first over and Andy McBrine with the final ball of the day. They will resume on day two at 34 for two, 180 behind.

Ireland won the toss and elected to bat but, with Paul Stirling unavailable, their opening pair of James McCollum and Murray Commins did not last long.

Captain Andy Balbirnie would have been eager to settle things down but, after holding the line for an hour and 20 minutes, he was given lbw for 16 attempting to sweep a full ball from Taijul.

Tector and Campher regained a foothold as they built a solid fourth-wicket stand either side of lunch, with the former opening his Test account with a boundary then launching Mehidy Hasan Miraz for a handsome six over long-on.

After reaching the break on 65 for three, the pair continued to pick up boundary options, with both men picking back-to-back fours off Ebadot Hossain as they grew into their innings.

Tector became the first Irishman to make a half-century in his his first Test knock but failed to score off his next 12 deliveries and was bowled by Mehidy off the inside edge as he looked to force the issue.

PJ Moor followed quickly, with Campher next as he was deceived by Taijul’s arm ball. Lorcan Tucker picked up the baton with an industrious 37 and Adair made a lively 32 as the score crept up past 200 before subsiding.

Ireland were in need of something to show for their late stint in the field and Adair promptly struck with just the fifth ball of the innings, drawing Najmul Shanto into an attempted cut that ended up dragging down his own stumps.

McBrine then sent the tourists off the pitch on a high, taking the shoulder of the dangerous Tamim Iqbal’s bat and popping a catch to Adair at second slip to complete a 12-wicket day.

