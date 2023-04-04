West Ham’s Gianluca Scamacca facing two weeks of rehabilitation on injured knee

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

West Ham striker Gianluca Scamacca has suffered another blow in his stop-start first season in England.

The Italian forward, a £35million summer signing from Sassuolo, has been beset by injury and illness this term, and was openly criticised by manager David Moyes recently because he was not at a level to play games.

The 24-year-old has also been dropped by his representatives and is in danger of losing his place in the Italy squad.

Now Moyes has revealed Scamacca is sidelined by a knee injury which may require surgery.

“It’s roughly the same squad,” Moyes said ahead of Wednesday’s home game against Newcastle.

“The only news we’ve got is that Gianluca Scamacca’s got two weeks of rehabilitation on his knee at the moment.

“We’ll need to see how it is going forward. We think it doesn’t need surgery at the moment, but we just need to see how the next two weeks go.”

West Ham climbed out of the bottom three and up to 14th after a crucial win over Southampton on Sunday.

“We’ve treated all the games as we would do, we treat every game as a must-win, whether we were at the top end of the league like last year, or in the position we are now,” Moyes added.

“The players know exactly the position we’re in and understand the job we have to do, and we have to find ways of winning, and we did that on Sunday.”