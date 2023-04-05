UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin defends Premier League amid imbalance concerns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin defends Premier League amid imbalance concerns

By Press Association
UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin says the Premier League’s success is to be applauded (Niall Carson/PA)
UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin says the Premier League’s success is to be applauded (Niall Carson/PA)

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has leapt to the defence of the Premier League amid concerns its success is creating an imbalance in European football.

The gap between the English top flight and Europe’s other big leagues in terms of broadcasting revenues and transfer spending has been highlighted as a problem by a number of observers of the sport at continental level, including LaLiga president and UEFA executive committee member Javier Tebas and Super League promoters A22.

But at the UEFA Congress on Wednesday, Ceferin said the Premier League should be applauded not attacked for its success.

The Slovenian said: “We must never forget that jealousy has never been a good counsellor.

“A few months ago, UEFA and its club competitions were being blamed for all the evils in football and the inequalities within the leagues. Today, it’s the English Premier League that seems to be under attack.

“Since the British government, supporters and clubs said no to the Super League, the Premier League has been demonised and labelled a Super League in its own right that needs to be toppled.

“However, the Premier League’s success was not achieved by accident. By adopting an audacious approach based on a vision, a strategy and a lot of hard work, its leaders and clubs developed a remarkable model founded on sporting merit and a highly egalitarian distribution of wealth – one of the most egalitarian systems in the world.

“Rather than a model to be destroyed, this is a model that should be followed.”

He also highlighted the statistics which showed that despite the English league’s financial dominance, its clubs had by no means dominated at continental level.

Liverpool made a last 16 exit in this season's Champions League
Liverpool made a last-16 exit in this season’s Champions League (Isabel Infantes/PA)

He added: “Let me reassure those who fear that English football will crush everything that stands in its way. The figures do not lie: in the last 20 years, the Champions League has been won on five occasions by English clubs.

“Only twice in the last decade an English club has lifted the iconic trophy with the big ears…”

He pointed out that Italy had the most quarter-finalists in this season’s Champions League and Europa League, with Belgium having the most representatives left in the Europa Conference League.

“This season 17 countries, 17 domestic leagues from everywhere in Europe played the round of 16 of UEFA club competitions. Football is still for everyone,” he added.

“But it is true that jealousy sees everything except the truth.”

Ceferin was asked whether Spain should follow England’s lead when it comes to distribution. The Premier League distributes domestic broadcast revenue at a ratio of 1.6 to 1 from the top team to the bottom and at 1.8 to 1 for overseas revenue, whereas Spain’s ratio is 3.5 to 1.

“I don’t want to compare any league to the other,” the Slovenian said later at a press conference.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin during a press conference
Ceferin said the Premier League should be applauded not attacked for its success (Nick Potts/PA)

“I just want to say that the Premier League is obviously doing a good job. And when somebody is doing a good job, our view is that you look at them and you try to learn why this is done so well.”

Ceferin, who was re-elected unopposed for a new four-year term in Lisbon later on Wednesday, appeared to allude to UEFA’s culpability in the chaos which surrounded last season’s Champions League final.

An independent report commissioned by UEFA and published in February said European football’s governing body bore “primary responsibility for failures” which almost led to the match in Paris last May becoming a “mass fatality catastrophe”.

Serious congestion problems outside the Stade de France in Paris saw thousands of Liverpool fans penned in against perimeter fences and stuck in a motorway underpass ahead of the game against Real Madrid.

Ceferin said towards the end of his speech at UEFA Congress: “We must never forget the mistakes of the past and we must remain humble at all times.

“Nothing can ever be taken for granted.

“Unfortunately, unlike goalkeepers, leaders can never keep a ‘clean sheet’. No leader can boast an unblemished record, however much they invest and however passionate, professional or experienced they are.

“There are always a few stains, a few mistakes that tarnish our reputation, errors they would love to erase. I am no different and UEFA is no different. The most important thing is to understand the mistake and change, not to repeat them.”

Laura McAllister officially became the first Welsh person to serve on UEFA’s executive committee.

Former Wales captain McAllister, who is the deputy chair of UEFA’s women’s football committee, was standing unopposed for the position on the ExCo reserved for a female member and was elected by acclamation.

