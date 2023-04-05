Ireland facing uphill battle after top order folds against Bangladesh on day two

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ireland facing uphill battle after top order folds against Bangladesh on day two

By Press Association
Andy McBrine starred for Ireland (Lorraine O’Sullivan/PA)
Andy McBrine starred for Ireland (Lorraine O’Sullivan/PA)

Ireland’s top order folded in quick time on the second evening of their Test against Bangladesh, leaving an uphill battle for the visitors.

The hosts posted a first-innings lead worth 155 in Dhaka as centurion Mushfiqur Rahim and captain Shakib Al Hasan’s 159-run stand guided Bangladesh to 369 all out.

Off-spinner Andy McBrine had a day to remember as he claimed figures of six for 118 – a new national record – with the Tigers losing their last five wickets for just 38.

But things nosedived in the closing minutes as they slumped to 13 for four inside seven overs. They reached stumps on 27 without further loss but serious damage has already been done in what is their first Test outing in almost four years.

Bangladesh were ruthless in their brief spell in the field, subjecting their opponents to trial by spin and coming back with a damning verdict. Shakib, a proven match-winner across all formats and continents, needed just four deliveries to open his account as an arm ball skidded through and trapped James McCollum lbw.

Fellow left-arm spinner Taijul Islam followed suit in his second over, finding enough turn and bounce to unpick the defence of Murray Commins and win another leg before decision to leave both openers in the pavilion with just seven scored.

Ireland skipper Andy Balbirnie was next to fall, punching at Taijul but getting his angles wrong as the ball zipped through and flicked his off stump. Curtis Campher then completed the collapse, caught behind off a tiny feather edge from Shakib, sent on his way by DRS after failing to believe he had made contact.

Harry Tector and PJ Moor stopped the bleeding by closing out the next 10 overs but will need to chip away at a deficit of 128 to keep their team alive on day three.

The day started with Mark Adair dismissing Mominul Haque but Bangladesh saw their class acts in the middle order live up to their billing. Shakib hit 14 boundaries in a lively 87 before being caught behind off McBrine but Mushfiqur pushed on as he made 126 from 166 deliveries, a record fourth century at the Sher-e-Bangla national stadium.

McBrine also swept away the tail, while Ben White ended attacking cameos from Litton Das (43) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (55) to claim two wickets on what was not only his Test debut but his first-class bow as well.

A run-rate of 4.58 over the course of the innings spoke volumes for Bangladesh’s intent and they matched that hunger with the ball in the final hour.

