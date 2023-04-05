Glitterballs! The Beckhams take to the dancefloor – Wednesday’s sporting social

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 5.

Football

A salsa lesson for Mr and Mrs Beckham.

Erling Haaland was back.

A familiar face returns to training! 😅 pic.twitter.com/PHwfKqoyiB — Manchester City (@ManCity) April 5, 2023

Romelu Lukaku called for real action.

Chelsea supported him.

Villa players were still celebrating Bertrand Traore’s late winner.

Enjoyable one last night… See you at Villa Park 🏡 pic.twitter.com/hhsbOlGHPT — Tyrone Mings (@TyroneMings) April 5, 2023

Alex Iwobi was on a mission.

Jermain Defoe met a group of young players.

Golf

Players were counting down to the Masters.

Practice almost done ✅ Ready to get going this week – vamos! pic.twitter.com/EMDIz6jbQ7 — Jon Rahm Rodriguez (@JonRahmpga) April 5, 2023

Sir Nick Faldo put minds at rest about the Masters Champions Dinner.

I’m sure you’re all wondering about the temperature in the room, it was all calm and cool. Only the tortilla soup was spicy hot! 😅 https://t.co/Q3nsT1Uwal — Sir Nick Faldo (@NickFaldo006) April 5, 2023

Cricket

A big day for Eoin Morgan.

I’m very grateful to have received Honorary Life Membership of @MCCOfficial 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/NPNDDxo2lz — Eoin Morgan (@Eoin16) April 5, 2023

KP bigged up the Middle East.

The Middle East is THE place to be! Whether you like it or not, the growth, safety, security, schools & sunshine is unarguable & the global future! pic.twitter.com/NoIglZrAAH — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) April 5, 2023