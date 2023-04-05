Wales squad to have talks about changing shorts colour due to period concerns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Wales squad to have talks about changing shorts colour due to period concerns

By Press Association
Wales captain Sophie Ingle (centre) and her team-mates have worn shorts playing for their country (Simon Galloway/PA)
Wales manager Gemma Grainger says her squad plan to holds talks over wearing white shorts due to period concerns.

England’s new home kit, launched on Monday, features blue shorts after player concern over wearing white while on periods.

While the Republic of Ireland has chosen to stick with white, Scotland are in discussion about changing to a darker colour and Manchester City women’s team switched to burgundy earlier this season.

Wales v Bosnia and Herzegovina – FIFA Women’s World Cup – UEFA Qualifier – Cardiff City Stadium
“We haven’t had that conversation with our group yet and that is something we will do,” Grainger said ahead of Wales’ home friendly with Northern Ireland on Thursday.

“As the manager I want to listen to the players and ultimately want them to be comfortable, because from a performance perspective that’s what I demand from them.

“So ultimately if they are comfortable that’s key. We haven’t had those discussions yet, but we will.

“My focus with those discussions is very much listening to the players’ needs and making sure they are able to perform to the best of their ability.”

Wales captain Sophie Ingle echoed Grainger’s desire to hold conversations around white shorts.

“We probably do need to discuss it as a team,” said Chelsea midfielder Ingle.

“The first few days of camp are always very busy and we’re focusing on the game, but sometimes we have to look at things away from the training pitch and what’s going to work for us as a team.

“I don’t know until I speak to the whole team how everyone feels about it, and I think it’s going to be a very individual-based feeling.

“But I know the FAW (Football Association of Wales) will be very supportive of whatever our decision will be to do with white shorts.”

Wales suffered World Cup play-off despair last October, losing to a last-gasp Switzerland winner, before returning to action at February’s Pinatar Cup.

Grainger’s side finished second in the four-team competition after beating the Philippines and drawing with Iceland and Scotland.

“We saw Northern Ireland at the European Championship last year and they are great opposition for us,” said Grainger, whose side play a second friendly during this international window in Portugal on Tuesday.

Wales v Estonia – FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 – UEFA Qualifier – Group I – Cardiff City Stadium
“We’re looking ahead to that Nations League draw on May 2 and we know our 10 day windows will have home and away game elements, so this gives us a chance to rehearse and get in to the swing of that.”

Record goalscorer Helen Ward is set to receive a send-off from the Cardiff City Stadium crowd after announcing her international retirement in March.

Grainger said: “It feels different for us all that Helen is not here. But it’s great to know that Helen is coming to the game and we are going to take the opportunity to celebrate her.

“She is a big part of who we are moving forward, although not as a player, and we’ve got plans for her in an off-the-pitch perspective that I know she will be just as passionate about as when she was playing.”

Editor's Picks