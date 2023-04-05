Callum McGregor wants to go on for as long as he can at Celtic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Callum McGregor wants to go on for as long as he can at Celtic

By Press Association
Callum McGregor has plenty to give Celtic (Jane Barlow/POOL)
Callum McGregor has plenty to give Celtic (Jane Barlow/POOL)

Callum McGregor insists he has plenty more to give to the Celtic cause as he approaches a landmark birthday.

The Hoops captain came through the youth ranks at Parkhead and made his debut in a Champions League qualifier against KR Reykjavik in July 2014, when he scored the only goal of the game in Iceland.

A success-laden career may be closer to the end than the beginning but the Scotland midfielder is still fuelled by hunger and ambition.

Ahead of the cinch Premiership clash with Rangers at Parkhead on Saturday, he was asked in a Celtic TV interview if, with his 30th birthday looming on June 14, he was looking post-career.

“No, no, just trying to forget about it to be honest,” he said.

“I feel good, physically, mentally. They say that when you get to your late 20s/early 30s that’s the prime of your career.

“The way that I try to live my life and the importance of football, that’s what I want to do, I want to do it for many years. So it is important that you continue to look after yourself in the right way.

“Once you get over that 30 mark, everyone is looking at you, ‘how is he physically, how is he looking?’ so I think it is important to send a strong message at that point as well, that you keep going and you are hungry for more.

“I want to go for as long as I can. As long as I’m still helping the team and I still feel good physically and mentally.

“I’ve been doing it for a long time but it goes by so quickly. It feels like only yesterday when I made my debut.

“At some point, somebody is going to tap me on the shoulder and say, ‘that’s you finished’ and I’m going to miss it.

“So I want to give absolutely everything I’ve got in the tank between now and then.”

Celtic are nine points ahead of Rangers and on their way to retaining the title.

McGregor believes a calm head is the best way to approach the fixture which will be played in front of around 60,000 Hoops fans, with no Rangers supporters in attendance.

He said: “We know it is a big fixture and we know the importance of it to the supporters but we have to treat the game the same as any other in terms of preparation.

“I feel we have a good template, training model and the way we want to play. It is trusting the process and stay calm.

“In sport, emotion is key but too much emotion can cloud your judgement, it can cloud what you see on the day in terms of the pictures on the pitch and the way that we want to play the games.

“So, of course, you want to bring that passion, competitive edge, energy and tempo, all these things that you need in big derby games but you have to stay calm and see the pictures and play the game how we want it to look and I feel that when we do that, it gives you the best chance of success.”

Editor's Picks