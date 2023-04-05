Mourinho to Moyes – Managers who went back with Lampard set for Chelsea return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Mourinho to Moyes – Managers who went back with Lampard set for Chelsea return

By Press Association
Jose Mourinho had two stints at Chelsea (Adam Davy/PA)
Jose Mourinho had two stints at Chelsea (Adam Davy/PA)

Frank Lampard is set to return for his second spell as Chelsea manager, the PA news agency understands.

The former Blues and England midfielder replaces the sacked Graham Potter until the end of the season, just over two years since he was dismissed from the role at Stamford Bridge.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at how some other managers have fared second time around at the same top-flight club.

Jose Mourinho – Chelsea

Jose Mourinho's second spell at Stamford Bridge ended in the sack
Jose Mourinho’s second spell at Stamford Bridge ended in the sack (John Walton/PA)

Chelsea were English football’s dominant force in Mourinho’s first spell in charge (2004-07), winning five major trophies, and his reappointment in 2013 initially appeared to have been a masterstroke.

The Blues won a third league title under the ‘Special One’ in his second season back (2014-15) and also the League Cup.

But he was sacked seven months later after the club’s spectacular decline, losing nine of their 16 league games at the start of 2015-16 to sit one point above the bottom three.

Kenny Dalglish – Liverpool

Premier League success eluded Kenny Dalglish second time round as manager at Anfield
Premier League success eluded Kenny Dalglish second time round as manager at Anfield (Nick Potts/PA)

Dalglish had enjoyed similar dominance to Mourinho in his first stint in charge at Anfield, winning three league titles and two FA Cups.

He returned to the helm after a 20-year absence to replace Hodgson in 2011, initially as caretaker.

Dalglish led Liverpool to League Cup success – their first major trophy in six years – and to the FA Cup final, but their eighth-placed league finish was their worst since 1994.

Liverpool had failed to qualify for the Champions League for the third successive season and Dalglish was sacked after a year in the job.

Kevin Keegan – Newcastle

Kevin Keegan's second spell in charge of Newcastle was short-lived
Kevin Keegan’s second spell in charge of Newcastle was short-lived (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Keegan was first appointed Newcastle boss in 1992 and after winning promotion turned them into Premier League title challengers.

They were famously pipped by Manchester United and finished runners-up in 1995-96.

‘King Kev’ resigned in early 1997 and, after spells in charge of Fulham, England and Manchester City, he returned to St James’ Park in January 2008.

He resigned the following September after a fall-out with owner Mike Ashley over the club’s management structure and player recruitment policy.

David Moyes – West Ham

West Ham have enjoyed European football in David Moyes' second spell as boss
West Ham have enjoyed European football in David Moyes’ second spell as boss (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Moyes led West Ham to top-flight safety in his first seven-month spell as boss in 2017-18 but was not offered a new contract.

The Hammers appointed Manuel Pellegrini and, after sacking the Chilean, reappointed Moyes halfway through the 2018-19 campaign.

Moyes’ return proved successful as the Hammers climbed the table to finish 10th.

Another relegation fight followed, but the Scot secured them European football for two years running with successive finishes of sixth and seventh before this season’s struggles.

Harry Redknapp – Portsmouth

Harry Redknapp won the FA Cup with Portsmouth in 2008
Harry Redknapp won the FA Cup with Portsmouth in 2008 (Rebecca Naden/PA)

Redknapp guided Portsmouth into the Premier League in 2003 and kept them up the following season before quitting to join fierce rivals Southampton.

After relegation with the Saints, he resigned halfway through the 2005-06 campaign and returned to Fratton Park.

He rescued Pompey from relegation trouble and then led them to a best Premier League finish of ninth in 2006-07.

Redknapp went even better in 2007-08 when Pompey finished eighth and qualified for European football by lifting the FA Cup.

Roy Hodgson – Crystal Palace

Roy Hodgson is back in the Selhurst Park dugout
Roy Hodgson is back in the Selhurst Park dugout (Steven Paston/PA)

Lampard is set to be the second manager to go back to an old Premier League club this year after Hodgson returned to Crystal Palace last month.

The former England boss was in charge of the Eagles between 2017 and 2021 and stepped up as interim boss after his replacement Patrick Vieira was sacked following a 12-match winless run.

Hodgson duly ended that streak in his first game back in charge, with a 2-1 win over Leicester boosting their survival hopes.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Andrew Quick Ritchie was clocked by police travelling at nearly 150mph. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
BMW driver clocked at nearly 150mph because he was running late for work
2
Inverness Sheriff Court.
‘Just wait till we get home’: Man in dock after train threats to partner
3
Forfar Mart is expected to run for a further month and will cease auction sales thereafter
Farewell to auction sales at Forfar Mart
4
The new bins will eventually be rolled out across Aberdeenshire. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.
Aberdeenshire Council controversially launches new orange-lidded bins as collections move to once every three…
5
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A Canadian man who was caught flying into Aberdeen airport with almost 33 kilos of cannabis has been sentenced to two years and eight months in prison. Pawlo Albanskyj, 29, from Mississauga near Toronto, was stopped as he arrived on a flight from Toronto via Amsterdam Picture shows; 33kg (?295,000 worth) of cannabis seized from suitcases at Aberdeen airport. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson (airport)/National Crime Agency (cannabis haul) Date; Unknown
Canadian who smuggled £295,000 of cannabis into Aberdeen airport jailed
6
Ryan Maclean established Highland Agricultural Contracting in 2018.
Shear energy and expertise for young contractor
7
Drivers have caused damage to the Bellfield Car Park in Banchory. Pictured is councillor Ann Ross who is urging residents to report anti-social driving. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
‘Something needs to be done’: Banchory car park damaged while loud exhausts from ‘cruisers’…
8
Leanne Roger at the Stinky Beasties pet shop in Banchory. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.
Banchory pet shop owner hoping to convert people to vegan and natural products
9
Muchacho was located in Rose Street in Aberdeen city centre. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Mexican street food takeaway Muchacho in Aberdeen city centre closes down
10
Jane Ham and Graham Griffith from Coll are due to tie the knot at the Engine Works in Glasgow on Saturday. Image: Jane Ham.
‘We feel like second-class citizens’: Island couple’s wedding plans and new home hit by…

More from Press and Journal

A90 Toll of Birness
A90 Toll of Birness restricted in both directions due to broken down vehicle
A group of officials open the new and safer Dalfaber level crossing in Aviemore. Image: Frances Porter Photography
New safety barriers at Aviemore level crossing opened after several near misses
Isabel Hogg with pupils Harley Randle and Elizabeth Anderson. Image: Isabel Hogg.
Flying bells come to Aberdeenshire as children learn about Easter in France
Caley Thistle's Austin Samuels in action against Hamilton Accies. Image: Simon Wootton/SNS Group
Caley Thistle's Austin Samuels hopes he is hitting full fitness at the right time
CR0041977 Brechin City v Brora Rangers Brora keeper Logan Ross pounces on the ball in a late goalmouth scramble Botti Biabi trying to make contact ....Pic Paul Reid
Andy Kirk calls on Brechin to be clinical after draw with Brora
Poppy O'Toole has joined the celebrity line-up for Taste of Grampian in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson Design Team
Queen of potatoes Poppy O'Toole to join line-up of talent at Taste of Grampian…
Rory McIlroy reacts to his shot off the 17th tee during the third round of the CJ Cup.
Stephen Gallacher: I would love to see Rory McIlroy complete major grand slam at…
Did you know Schoolhill has a connection to Sudan? (Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson)
Leila Aboulela: Chance encounter with an Aberdeen statue cured my homesickness
Lynette Sangster has hit out at the sentence given to her abuser Sammy Stewart. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
'An insult to every domestic abuse victim': Mum brands sentence for serial abuser 'a…
Construction work on the Coire Glas hydro pumped storage scheme started with timber clearance and rock drilling (Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson)
Angus Peter Campbell: I'm in two minds about the renewable energy revolution

Editor's Picks