Bullying and racialised experiences emerge in report into British equestrianism

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Bullying and racialised experiences emerge in report into British equestrianism

By Press Association
A report found bullying is ‘common-place’ in areas of British equestrianism (Steve Parsons/PA)
A report found bullying is ‘common-place’ in areas of British equestrianism (Steve Parsons/PA)

Bullying is “common-place” in areas of British equestrianism and racialised experiences “emerged strongly”, a hard-hitting report commissioned by the sport’s national governing body has revealed.

British Equestrian chief executive Jim Eyre admitted that some of the 89-page report was “a tough read” and he has vowed to see “a vibrant equestrian community free from discrimination”.

The research study carried out by AKD Solutions found that 24 per cent of those who participated in the project felt that racial discrimination adversely affected their ability to fully access and benefit from equestrian activity.

Ballaghmor Class ridden by Oliver Townend
British Equestrian chief executive Jim Eyre admitted that some of the 89-page report was “a tough read” (Steve Parsons/PA)

And while 33 per cent of white respondents agreed that working in an equestrian environment was a viable career option, figures from black, Asian or mixed background were just six per cent, 10 per cent and 16 per cent, respectively.

“At present, the demand for equine activity in diverse communities often goes unmet and many equestrians from diverse backgrounds struggle to find their place within the industry,” AKD said.

This, though, is reflective across the equestrian industry for all participants with a supply and demand issue for riding schools, with more than 70 per cent having a new customer waiting list.

Other areas highlighted include the sport’s perceived “elitist and classist” nature, a lack of awareness surrounding available riding opportunities and location of equestrian facilities, plus prohibitive costs.

The four-month research project involved speaking to 800 black, Asian and other ethnically-diverse people to learn about participation, engagement or interest in equestrian activity.

Nine key themes emerged in the report, including bullying and racialised experience, exclusivity in equestrianism, affordability as a barrier to participation and a missing diversity ethos.

The report said: “Themes of bullying and racialised experiences emerged strongly among participants currently involved in equestrian activity.

A general view of horse whisperer Jean-Francois Pignon's horseS
British Equestrian has responded proactively, listing detailed short, medium and long-term objectives to underpin a suitable strategy (Steve Parsons/PA)

“Participants stated bullying was common-place within riding schools and liveries, with many equestrian environments feeling emotionally unsafe for them.

“In interviews, black participants recalled a number of instances where bullying within riding schools and liveries was racialised and interviewees spoke of moving liveries due to this, even when incurring significant additional cost.

“For one riding centre, the concern for the welfare of their young people in some equestrian environments was so substantial, they took to sending a hijab-wearing Muslim staff member out in advance to check that the spaces were emotionally safe, welcoming and inclusive enough for their young people to visit, which was measured against the facility’s treatment of the staff member.

“Examples of seemingly-innocuous experiences that contribute to emotionally-unsafe environments included names of horses.

“During an experience day at a riding centre, some participants were told the names of the horses, with one name evoking strong associations with an old practice of enslaved black men forced to fight for the amusement of slave masters.

“Members of the group attending were outraged at this and felt the riding school was ‘ignorant’ and ‘lacking awareness’ of the potential meaning for this group and thus ill-equipped to support and foster an inclusive environment.

“Demand and poor experience contribute to the lack of ethnic and socio-economic diversity. British Equestrian and other industry bodies must act intentionally to change the industry landscape.”

A general view of the Barbury International Horse Trials
Nine key themes emerged in the report, including bullying and racialised experience, exclusivity in equestrianism, affordability as a barrier to participation and a missing diversity ethos (Steve Parsons/PA)

The report was commissioned by British Equestrian and its 18 members bodies, such as the three Olympic disciplines of eventing, dressage and showjumping, the British Horse Society, the Pony Club, Riding for the Disabled Association and British Grooms Association.

And the governing body has responded proactively, listing detailed short, medium and long-term objectives to underpin a suitable strategy.

British Equestrian say work going forward will include embodying change, listening, learning and evolving, continually reviewing areas for improvement, tracking progress and “staying resilient” in the quest for “lasting change”.

Among 11 recommendations made by AKD to British Equestrian are a universal commitment to anti-racist and anti-classist equestrian environments, an open door complaints and grievance practices, investing in urban equestrian centres and keeping records of diversity indicators.

AKD added: “British Equestrian and member bodies must address issues of inclusivity, affordable access, diverse representation, funding and operational support for equestrian centres in ways that embed anti-racist, racial equity and anti-classist values.

“The commonality and shared views of respondents, regardless of race or financial means, indicates the need for a cultural change within the equestrian industry.”

British Equestrian said it had started work on a diversity and inclusion action plan that would drive internal change, while a wider strategy would be developed around culture, education and empowerment.

Eyre added: “The report made for tough reading in places, but overall, there were some very positive messages around the value, benefits and latent demand of equestrian.

“We can now turn these into meaningful change and use as part of our wider commitment around social impact across the equestrian industry. We must now seize this chance fully to make a real difference.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Andrew Quick Ritchie was clocked by police travelling at nearly 150mph. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
BMW driver clocked at nearly 150mph because he was running late for work
2
Inverness Sheriff Court.
‘Just wait till we get home’: Man in dock after train threats to partner
3
Forfar Mart is expected to run for a further month and will cease auction sales thereafter
Farewell to auction sales at Forfar Mart
4
The new bins will eventually be rolled out across Aberdeenshire. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.
Aberdeenshire Council controversially launches new orange-lidded bins as collections move to once every three…
3
5
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A Canadian man who was caught flying into Aberdeen airport with almost 33 kilos of cannabis has been sentenced to two years and eight months in prison. Pawlo Albanskyj, 29, from Mississauga near Toronto, was stopped as he arrived on a flight from Toronto via Amsterdam Picture shows; 33kg (?295,000 worth) of cannabis seized from suitcases at Aberdeen airport. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson (airport)/National Crime Agency (cannabis haul) Date; Unknown
Canadian who smuggled £295,000 of cannabis into Aberdeen airport jailed
6
Ryan Maclean established Highland Agricultural Contracting in 2018.
Shear energy and expertise for young contractor
7
Drivers have caused damage to the Bellfield Car Park in Banchory. Pictured is councillor Ann Ross who is urging residents to report anti-social driving. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
‘Something needs to be done’: Banchory car park damaged while loud exhausts from ‘cruisers’…
8
Leanne Roger at the Stinky Beasties pet shop in Banchory. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.
Banchory pet shop owner hoping to convert people to vegan and natural products
9
Muchacho was located in Rose Street in Aberdeen city centre. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Mexican street food takeaway Muchacho in Aberdeen city centre closes down
10
Jane Ham and Graham Griffith from Coll are due to tie the knot at the Engine Works in Glasgow on Saturday. Image: Jane Ham.
‘We feel like second-class citizens’: Island couple’s wedding plans and new home hit by…

More from Press and Journal

Save our Surgeries group are planning a protest at the Moray Coast Medical Practice over branch surgery closures in Burghead and Hopeman.
'If they don't come to us, then we'll go to them': Save our Surgeries…
Aberdeen's over-50s basketball team with the Strathclyde Masters Tournament trophy.
Aberdeen over-50s basketball team win Strathclyde Masters Tournament
Come on ye reds ... young fans join the chant with their Euro Extra editions of the "Evening Express.". Image: DC Thomson.
Aberdeen reached the European Cup Winners' Cup final with five-star display against Waterschei
To go with story by Felicity Donohoe. YL 0810 lif Picture shows; HMP Grampian learning centre. HMP Grampian . Supplied by Scottish Prison Service Fife College Date; Unknown Pictured is a locator of HMP and YOI Grampian, South Road Peterhead. Her Majesty's Prison and Young Offenders Institute Grampian. Picture by Darrell Benns Pictured on 24/08/2021 CR0037538
Death of female prisoner ruled 'unavoidable' following inquiry
Paula started Sugar Blossom Cakes last year. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
Sugar Blossom Cakes owner hits the sweet spot with giant macarons and flavours galore
Thanks to funding, local artists and makers from Deemouth Artist Studios can sell their beautiful designs at EDIT, a new shop in Upperkirkgate. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Torry-based art studio helping transform city centre shopping
Gordie Mutch. Image: Jacob Ebrey Photography
Turriff racing driver Gordie Mutch on his GT Cup ambitions after debut to remember
Different businesses have different funding needs. Image: Shutterstock
To InfinitX and beyond for entrepreneurs and investors
Paddle boarding is one of the outdoor activities enjoyed in previous years. Image: Shutterstock
Children could miss out on summer adventure as outdoor activities are cut
Stuart Gerrard admitted putting a video of a sexual encounter with a 15-year-old girl on Snapchat. Image: DC Thomson
'I can ruin your life with one video': Teen recorded sex with 15-year-old girl…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented