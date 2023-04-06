Lorcan Tucker hits Ireland’s second Test century to lead fight in Bangladesh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lorcan Tucker hits Ireland’s second Test century to lead fight in Bangladesh

By Press Association
Lorcan Tucker became Ireland’s second Test centurion (Mike Hewitt/PA)
Lorcan Tucker became Ireland’s second Test centurion (Mike Hewitt/PA)

Lorcan Tucker became Ireland’s second Test centurion as his side battled hard on day three against Bangladesh in Dhaka.

The Dubliner made 108 from number seven as the tourists fought to 286 for eight to lead by 131 at stumps as he followed in the footsteps of Kevin O’Brien, who scored 118 in their maiden Test appearance in 2018.

This is just their third game since that bow against Pakistan and, while that the Tigers remain firmly in the driving seat, Ireland will take plenty of satisfaction as they came back well from the depths of 13 for four on the second evening.

Andy McBrine, who claimed Ireland’s record bowling figures of six for 118 earlier in the match, showcased his all-rounder skills as he supported Tucker with an unbeaten 71.

Ireland resumed 128 behind on 27 for four, with Harry Tector and PJ Moor at the crease. They avoided losing an early wicket but were unable to put too much pressure back on the bowlers, with Moor lasting an hour and half for 16 before he edged Shoriful Islam behind.

Tector and Tucker ensured that would be the only wicket of the opening session, taking lunch at 93 for five.

Tector banked his second half-century of the match off 145 balls in the afternoon, but once again fell shortly after marking his milestone. He was lbw to the wily Taijul Islam, whose left arm spin has accounted for exactly half of 18 Irish wickets to fall so far.

Kevin O'Brien was Ireland's only previous Test centurion.
Kevin O’Brien was Ireland’s only previous Test centurion (Niall Carson/PA)

Having shared a stand of 72 with Tector, Tucker found another willing partner in McBrine as the pair put on 111 for the seventh-wicket. Tucker showed impressive range, sweeping and reverse-sweeping the spinners and stepping back to pull anything short and quick.

With McBrine also eager to open up, Ireland cleared what remained of the deficit and moved ahead with a straight four off Tucker’s bat.

Both men hit straight sixes and Tucker reached a fine debut hundred – his first at first-class level too – by stroking Taijul through the covers. His impressive stay ended after almost three-and-a-half hours when he hit Ebadat Hossain straight to cover, a huge lift for the fielding side.

McBrine ensured the Irish did not subside as he moved past his own well-worked 50, but Taijul struck again to snap up Mark Adair before the close.

