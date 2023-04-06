Livingston boss David Martindale believes race for top six will go down to wire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Livingston boss David Martindale believes race for top six will go down to wire

By Press Association
David Martindale is eyeing the top six (Robert Perry/PA)
David Martindale is eyeing the top six (Robert Perry/PA)

Livingston boss David Martindale believes there are plenty more twists and turns to come in the battle for a place in the top six of the cinch Premiership.

The Lions suffered a blow last weekend when they lost 3-0 at St Mirren and were leapfrogged into sixth place by their opponents.

Livi, Saints and Hibernian are all now separated by just two points with three rounds of fixtures to play before the split and Martindale expects the top-six fight to go to the wire.

“I think it will be up and down,” he said. “I don’t think it’s going to be plain sailing for anyone and I think it will go to matchday 33. I think that’s a huge positive in terms of how competitive the league is.

“Outwith the top two, everybody else is fighting for third, fourth, fifth, sixth and then there’s a relegation battle going on at the bottom.

“This year I think will be similar to last year in terms of fighting to be in the top six on matchday 33.”

Martindale believes it is a sign of how well his team have done that they are once again in the mix for a top six place despite having one of the lowest budgets in the league.

“It’s testament to the players that I’m talking about that going into matchday 31 because that’s us been fighting for a top six place ever since the first year we were in the Premiership,” he said.

“Our primary objective is to stay in the Premiership and I’d probably say we’re safe now so we now need to kick on and try and get in the top six. We’ll give it every ounce of effort.

“We set three objectives this year. One, stay in the league. Two, try and get the top six. And number three, if you can get in the top six can you push for Europe.

“It would be agonising to miss out but there are three or four other teams all trying so we’ve got no divine right to finish in the top six.”

Livingston visit on-song Motherwell this weekend and Martindale admits his team will have to be wary of 20-goal Kevin van Veen.

“They’ve got a real potent goal threat in Van Veen,” said the Lions boss. “He’s one of the best strikers in the league.

“I’ve liked him since the moment he arrived at Motherwell and he seems to have hit a bit of form. A big part of the game is going to be stopping him.”

