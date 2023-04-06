Everton manager Sean Dyche attacks culture of players exaggerating injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Everton manager Sean Dyche attacks culture of players exaggerating injury

By Press Association
Everton manager Sean Dyche has attacked the modern culture of exaggerating injury (Nick Potts/PA)
Everton manager Sean Dyche has attacked the modern culture within the game which he believes encourages some players to exaggerate injury when fouled to maximise any advantage they may get.

Dyche was unhappy with the reaction of Tottenham striker Harry Kane during Monday’s 1-1 draw at Goodison Park, with the England captain falling to the floor after Abdoulaye Doucoure raised a hand into his face, for which the Everton midfielder was sent off.

While Dyche said he regarded Kane’s actions as “gamesmanship” rather than cheating and a “big drama over nothing”, he bemoaned some of the things he has been seeing in football.

“The strange thing about football is that on one night you have a player who, in theory, is very close to getting a broken ankle and nothing is said, and another gets a broken eyelash and it’s like the world is going to end,” said Dyche.

“But that’s society and how things have changed. It (the incident) was pretty much nothing but football has changed.

“Everyone has become so precious haven’t they? The rules are so precious, in society as well as football.

“I’ve been on about it for years. Millions of kids see footballers cheat every week, diving all over the place, and no-one says a word.

“Someone gets flicked in the eyelash and it becomes a big situation. That’s just the way it is now.

“If you make a rule everyone will try to find a way to bend it. So you make a rule that you can’t touch anyone in the face and now everyone goes down if they do get touched in the face.

“It was a big drama over nothing, although I was worried when they concussion-tested him though. I thought ‘Wow, this could be a close one’.

“Harry Kane is a great pro but some of it leaves you scratching your head. I don’t regard that as cheating. It’s gamesmanship.

“But diving and stuff, going down when you haven’t been touched and self-kicking, that’s just cheating. There’s a difference.”

Dyche compared Kane’s reaction to that of Everton defender Michael Keane after Spurs substitute Lucas Moura was sent off late on for an over-the-top tackle.

“I don’t remember Michael Keane being down for too long. That could have been really nasty,” said the Everton boss.

“Just to be clear I’m not talking about individuals here. I don’t think for one second that Moura meant it but he could have hurt him.

“Equally, and this isn’t particularly about Harry Kane, if someone touches you in the face now, you go down.

“I know I joked about it but it is worrying to me when I see the physio concussion-testing him after that. Really? Come on.

“And that’s not about being a football manager, it’s just being human. If lads go down in training here I do tell them to get up. I have my own authentic standards.”

