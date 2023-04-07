On This Day in 2007 – Greg Rusedski retires from tennis after Davis Cup success

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Greg Rusedski announced his retirement from tennis on this day in 2007 after helping Great Britain defeat the Netherlands in the Davis Cup.

Rusedski partnered Jamie Murray to a crucial 6-1 3-6 6-3 7-6 (5) doubles win over Robin Haase and Rogier Wassen, which gave Britain an unassailable 3-0 lead in Birmingham.

The former world number four, then aged 33, revealed his retirement plans in an emotional courtside interview.

Greg Rusedski, left, and Jamie Murray celebrate after beating the Netherlands’ Robin Haase and Rogier Wassen in Birmingham (Rui Vieira/PA)

“It was a proud moment as it’s going to be my last match,” he said, fighting back tears. “I’m officially retiring on a win today.”

Rusedski had played just one previous match in 2007 – losing in the first round of a Challenger event in Sarajevo – as he struggled with a nagging hip injury and plummeting world ranking.

He had been expected to retire at some point during that year and ended speculation after helping Britain secure an elite World Group play-off, which they went on to win 4-1 against Croatia the following September.

Great Britain captain John Lloyd paid tribute to the world number 283, saying: “It’s good to go out playing a match like that but we’ll miss him. We’ve had a great team and Greg has been a big part of it.”

Rusedski rose to British number one and fourth in the world after his US Open final defeat in 1997 (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Born in Montreal, Rusedski turned professional in 1991 and became a British citizen in 1995. He made his Davis Cup debut later that year and played a total of 43 rubbers, finishing with a win-loss record of 30-13.

The former British number one was named BBC Sports Personality of the Year in 1997 after losing to Pat Rafter in the US Open final.

His booming serve-and-volley game seemed ideally suited to Wimbledon, but the furthest he got was the quarter-finals, losing to Frenchman Cedric Pioline in four sets in 1997.

He won 15 ATP Tour titles, securing his last one in Newport, Rhode Island, in 2005 on the same court he had won his first 12 years earlier.