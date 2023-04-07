Sean Dyche trying to move Everton mindset away from focus on survival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sean Dyche trying to move Everton mindset away from focus on survival

By Press Association
Everton manager Sean Dyche does not want to focus on being in a relegation battle (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Everton manager Sean Dyche does not want to focus on being in a relegation battle (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Everton manager Sean Dyche insists the mindset he has tried to create within the dressing room is not to think the club are trying to escape relegation.

The former Burnley boss has tried to put a positive spin on their precarious position, only outside the bottom three on goal difference, and is avoiding focusing on one particular issue.

Dyche kept the Clarets safe for five successive seasons in the top flight before his dismissal shortly before their relegation a year ago so he has the know-how but said there was nothing he could offer his players to help deal with the pressure.

“I don’t think it’s advice, it’s a day-to-day working environment and how we go about it,” he said.

“There is not one bit of advice, it is about the mentality on a daily basis and taking that into games.

“We work at a certain level in training, we want that to go into every game we play and finding those consistencies I’ve been speaking about for weeks.

“I don’t think I’ve had to escape it (relegation) many times. I don’t think we are (trying to escape) now, we are just planning on not being in there.

“It’s a different mindset for me and the work we do and the work to progress where we want to be and I think that work is in progress.”

The club’s current four-match unbeaten run is their best stretch since October but face Manchester United at Old Trafford, where they have not won since 2013, on Saturday.

They head into the game off the back of a 1-1 draw at home to Tottenham on Monday and having dealt relatively well with one team with an in-form striker in Harry Kane, Dyche is confident they can do the same with United and Marcus Rashford.

“We had the same in the build-up to the Tottenham game with Harry Kane, it’s not just about one player,” he added.

“He (Rashford) is a very good player of course but they have a number of very good players.

“They have had a few ups and downs but they are still a group of very good players. They were flying then a big result goes against them (losing 7-0 at Liverpool) and then everyone makes a story out that.

“The thing I’ve learned about the Premier League is you can look at the opposition, make all the stories around it, but at the end of the day it comes down to the whistle blowing and you being ready.

“We’ve got to be ready, we have to be clear-minded in what we need to do to go to a place like Old Trafford and deliver.”

