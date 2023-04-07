Frank’s back and Arsenal face Anfield test – Premier League talking points

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Frank’s back and Arsenal face Anfield test – Premier League talking points

By Press Association
Frank Lampard is back in charge at Chelsea (John Walton/PA)
Frank Lampard is back in charge at Chelsea (John Walton/PA)

The Premier League campaign is on the home straight and the growing pressure has shown with more managerial departures in the last week.

Here the PA news agency looks at the key talking points going into the Easter weekend.

Frank’s back

When Frank Lampard was sacked by relegation-battling Everton in January, you would have got pretty good odds on him finishing the season as Chelsea manager. Actually, let’s not get ahead of ourselves, Chelsea have nine games left and nine games is a long time at Stamford Bridge. Lampard’s first spell in charge of Chelsea ended a little over two years ago after a dramatic drop in form, but his return now makes sense. Hopes of a top-four finish are all but gone, and there is discontent within a bloated squad overstocked with the scattergun acquisitions of the club’s owners. A major overhaul is needed but finding the right candidate will take time. Before then, the return of a man who still has huge credit with the Chelsea fans from his playing days has already lifted the mood going into Saturday’s trip to Wolves.

Anfield test for Arsenal

Liverpool File Photo
A trip to Anfield is the next big test for Arsenal’s title credentials (Martin Rickett/PA)

Arsenal retain a strong eight-point advantage – having played one game more than Manchester City – at the top of the Premier League, and so far have passed pretty much every test put in front of them. Another awaits on Sunday afternoon as Mikel Arteta takes his side to Liverpool. Jurgen Klopp’s misfiring side are clearly not the force they were but Anfield still has a way of rising to the big occasion, and for all their woes on the road, Liverpool have only dropped nine points at home this season, losing once in the league. City are strong favourites to cut the gap away to Southampton on Saturday evening, so can Arsenal respond again?

Managerless Leicester in the thick of it

Adam Sadler file photo
Adam Sadler must hope Leicester can defy their miserable home record this weekend (Tim Goode/PA)

Leicester face a crucial fixture on Saturday against fellow strugglers Bournemouth, with both in the bottom three going into the weekend. But as rumours abound about potential caretakers, the Foxes go into the match still without a manager after the sacking of Brendan Rodgers last weekend. Adam Sadler and Mike Stowell are in temporary charge, but could not find the desired response in midweek as they fell to a late defeat against Aston Villa. That 2-1 loss made it eight defeats and only three wins from 14 at home this term, the worst record in the league.

Same old Spurs?

Cristian Stellini file photo
Cristian Stellini has said Tottenham’s injury list has made it hard for him to bring major changes (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Another managerless side, Tottenham, face a big game in their bid for Europe when the fifth-placed Londoners take on sixth-placed Brighton. The first game without Antonio Conte, Monday’s 1-1 draw at Everton, played out much like so many when the Italian was in charge. Tottenham took the lead but then seemed happy to sit back against 10-man opposition and they paid the price late on with Michael Keane’s stunning equaliser. Conte’s former assistant Cristian Stellini, now in interim charge, has said injuries have left him short of options to mix things up, but an impatient fanbase is demanding change.

Moyes in trouble?

West Ham United v Newcastle United – Premier League – London Stadium
David Moyes has said he retains the backing of West Ham’s board (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Speculation over David Moyes’ position is nothing new this season, but a midweek 5-1 home defeat to Newcastle brought fresh questions for the West Ham boss with his side outside the bottom three on goal difference alone in this incredibly tight relegation battle. Moyes insisted he has “no doubt” the board remain behind him, as they have been all season, but the pressure is on as they head across London to Fulham. The Hammers have lost 15 of their 28 games so far, more than in any other campaign at this stage since 2006-07.

