Pep Guardiola aware even he is not safe from sack due to demands on managers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Pep Guardiola aware even he is not safe from sack due to demands on managers

By Press Association
Pep Guardiola believes the culture regarding managerial sackings has changed in England (Richard Sellers/PA)
Pep Guardiola believes the culture regarding managerial sackings has changed in England (Richard Sellers/PA)

Pep Guardiola insists even he is not safe from the sack as the demands at Premier League clubs become ever greater.

A record 12 managers have been shown the door in the top flight this season – not counting Graham Potter’s decision to leave Brighton for Chelsea – and Guardiola believes the culture in England has changed.

“The results are important but it’s if the plan works,” Guardiola said. “In this country, when I was younger, they always had the tradition to keep managers. Today, with different owners and a lot of pressure and a lot of investment… in one side, I understand.

“Everyone has a lot of pressure. The manager, the board. People believe in changing things because they believe they can be better. Sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn’t. All the managers know. If it doesn’t happen, you always take a risk.”

Asked if he had managed to avoid ever being sacked by knowing the right moment to leave a club, Guardiola said: “I’ll tell you a secret: we win games. If we didn’t win games, I would be sacked. I’m not sacked because we’ve won a lot of games during these years.”

On Saturday, City – boosted by the return of 42-goal striker Erling Haaland from a groin injury – will face Southampton for the third time this season, and with the Saints under their third different manager in that time.

Ralph Hasenhuttl brought the Saints to Manchester in October, losing 4-0, while Nathan Jones oversaw a 2-0 Carabao Cup upset at St Mary’s in January. But it will be Ruben Selles in charge this weekend after his appointment in February.

Ruben Selles file photo
Ruben Selles will be the third Southampton manager to have faced Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City this season (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“It’s modern times, unfortunately,” Guardiola said. “They’ve played a few games with the new manager and the patterns are quite clear. Now every team is playing for something, it’s the same important fight for the Premier League.

“Every game has its own characteristics and you have to be ready, Southampton have always been so tough. Since the year we got 100 points in the 94th minute, the game we won, they were much better than us. Always, it’s been a tough, tough game. Tomorrow won’t be an exception.”

If the faces in the opposing dugout keep changing, Guardiola is more familiar with a number of Southampton’s players after they raided City’s academy for four signings in the summer.

Romeo Lavia is the obvious standout, with the 19-year-old’s displays in midfield already generating speculation of a move to a higher level, and talk of a buy-back clause City have which reportedly kicks in next summer.

“I’m really impressed with what Romeo is doing,” Guardiola said. “We have an incredible opinion of him.

Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur – Premier League – St Mary’s Stadium
Romeo Lavia (left) has impressed at Southampton since joining from Manchester City (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“We thought to keep him but we thought maybe we didn’t have enough minutes for him like he has at Southampton…It’s a good experience to play in the PL at this early age, it’s so important.”

The trip to Southampton is another opportunity to put pressure on Premier League leaders Arsenal, who must wait until Sunday for their away match at Liverpool.

Guardiola was clear about the stakes, but played down any advantage in going first.

“If we drop points, Arsenal will be champions in advance,” he said. “If we win, we could be champions on the last day. We are used to it, so it’s not a problem.

“I don’t see an advantage (in playing first). Sometimes when we’ve made a title race with Liverpool we’ve been before or later.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Garrett Stell. School league tables results for 2023 (2021/2022 school year) Picture shows; School league tables 2023. N/A. Supplied by Shutterstock/DC Thomson Design Date; Unknown
School league tables 2023: Results from the north and north-east
2
James Clunes, 75, and his brutal attacker Miguel Meyler, 29. Image Clunes family/DC Thomson.
Vicious attacker who stabbed and robbed frail cancer victim finally brought to justice
3
Lynne McIntyre has brought Dizzy's to Union Street. Image: Kenny Elrick / Roddie Reid.
Independent retailer opens ambitious new Dizzy’s fashion shop on Union Street
4
Andrew Quick Ritchie was clocked by police travelling at nearly 150mph. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
BMW driver clocked at nearly 150mph because he was running late for work
5
Stuart Gerrard admitted putting a video of a sexual encounter with a 15-year-old girl on Snapchat. Image: DC Thomson
‘I can ruin your life with one video’: Teen recorded sex with 15-year-old girl…
6
Maid of Glencoul the smaller Corran Ferry is out of action due to technical difficulties. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Corran Ferry pulled from service AGAIN just before Easter weekend
7
To go with story by Felicity Donohoe. YL 0810 lif Picture shows; HMP Grampian learning centre. HMP Grampian . Supplied by Scottish Prison Service Fife College Date; Unknown Pictured is a locator of HMP and YOI Grampian, South Road Peterhead. Her Majesty's Prison and Young Offenders Institute Grampian. Picture by Darrell Benns Pictured on 24/08/2021 CR0037538
Death of female prisoner ruled ‘unavoidable’ following inquiry
8
An artist's impression of what Aberdeen's Low Emission Zone signs could look like once installed. Image: DC Thomson
Find out if your car will be banned in the Aberdeen Low Emission Zone…
9
Inverness Sheriff Court.
‘Just wait till we get home’: Man in dock after train threats to partner
10
Jane Ham and Graham Griffith from Coll are due to tie the knot at the Engine Works in Glasgow on Saturday. Image: Jane Ham.
‘We feel like second-class citizens’: Island couple’s wedding plans and new home hit by…

More from Press and Journal

Easter Egg Hunt at Haddo House. Pictured is Maya 1 and Becky. Image: by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
GALLERY: The best pictures from chocolate-y treasure hunters at Haddo House's Easter egg trail
Evie Burnett (3) on the Fyvie Castle. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
GALLERY: Families gather for Easter fun at Fyvie Castle
Tribute band II have been confirmed as the final concert headliners during the Tall Ships festivities in Lerwick. Image: Tall Ships Lerwick.
Queen tribute band announced as headline act at Tall Ships finale concert
Police seized the drugs yesterday. Image: Shutterstock.
Two charged after £15,000 drugs and cash find in Inverness
tourism richard lochhead
Highland tourism tells small business minister Richard Lochhead of A9 dualling and staffing concerns
The High Court in Glasgow
Aberdeen man to stand trial accused of stabbing his own father to death
Seafield Road has been closed to eastbound traffic while work is carried out to restore power in the area. Image Google Maps.
Seafield Road in Inverness partially closed following power outage
Highland Council is investing more than £5.3 million in support services across the Highlands region. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Inverness Women's Aid confirms it is open despite the closure of city's women's refuge…
Nursery school children thank The Costa Foundation which has been building schools in coffee-growing areas.
Costa Coffee manager's fundraising rewarded with trip to Vietnam 
Andy McCarthy in action for Peterhead against Queen of the South. Image: Duncan Brown
No time like now for Peterhead to find winning habit, says Andy McCarthy

Editor's Picks

Most Commented