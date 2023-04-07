Christian Eriksen set for Manchester United return against Everton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Christian Eriksen set for Manchester United return against Everton

By Press Association
Christian Eriksen is set to return to the Manchester United squad on Saturday (Tim Goode/PA)
Christian Eriksen is set to return to the Manchester United squad on Saturday (Tim Goode/PA)

Manchester United will be able to call upon Christian Eriksen for the first time in two months when Everton visit Old Trafford but Luke Shaw is unavailable owing to injury.

Erik ten Hag initially feared Eriksen would be out for the rest of the season when he was scythed down by Reading striker Andy Carroll in United’s 3-1 FA Cup win over the Royals at the end of January.

Ten Hag reiterated his unhappiness with the challenge that left Eriksen nursing an ankle injury but the Dane is ahead of schedule in his recovery and will be involved in United’s squad on Saturday afternoon.

Christian Eriksen, left, suffered an ankle injury after this tackle by Andy Carroll (Martin Rickett/PA)
Christian Eriksen, left, suffered an ankle injury after this tackle by Andy Carroll (Martin Rickett/PA)

“I was so angry about that tackle,” Ten Hag said. “It was a really bad tackle and also a bad injury.

“He was away and we feared we had lost him for the whole season but he worked very well and the medical department did really well. He’s a little bit ahead of the schedule so we are very happy with that.

“He’s already returning into the squad and available for the final stages of the season so we are very pleased with that.”

Eriksen is back to bolster Ten Hag’s options but fellow midfielder Casemiro continues to miss out as he serves the final match of his four-game ban while Shaw is also sidelined this weekend.

Ten Hag did not disclose Shaw’s injury – which he suffered against Brentford in his 250th Premier League match – but the Dutchman did confirm the England defender will not feature against the Toffees.

Ten Hag hopes United can build on the 1-0 victory over the Bees on Wednesday night after they bounced back from a listless performance in last weekend’s defeat at top-four rivals Newcastle.

“You have to do it every game,” Ten Hag said. “It has to be the standard when you are playing for Manchester United. No buts or ifs.

“You have to do it and that’s the responsibility a player has to deliver when you are playing for Manchester United, you have to be accountable.

“Players who are not at the absolute top, they can do it once but from a player who is playing at the top and competing for trophies and competing to win the Premier League, you have to do it always and be consistent.”

Everton's fortunes have improved under Sean Dyche (David Davies/PA)
Everton’s fortunes have improved under Sean Dyche (David Davies/PA)

While United have their sights set on finishing in the Champions League positions at the end of the season, Everton are still looking nervously over their shoulder at the top-flight trap door.

The Merseysiders are level on points with 18th-placed Bournemouth but results have improved in the last couple of months under Sean Dyche, who replaced Frank Lampard in the Everton hotseat in late January.

United have beaten Everton home and away this season – once in the league and once in the FA Cup – but Ten Hag feels their visitors will be a different proposition under Dyche.

“He’s obviously a manager doing a great job,” Ten Hag added. “The team is really fit from Everton, the physical output is outstanding so we have to match that.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Garrett Stell. School league tables results for 2023 (2021/2022 school year) Picture shows; School league tables 2023. N/A. Supplied by Shutterstock/DC Thomson Design Date; Unknown
School league tables 2023: Results from the north and north-east
2
James Clunes, 75, and his brutal attacker Miguel Meyler, 29. Image Clunes family/DC Thomson.
Vicious attacker who stabbed and robbed frail cancer victim finally brought to justice
3
Lynne McIntyre has brought Dizzy's to Union Street. Image: Kenny Elrick / Roddie Reid.
Independent retailer opens ambitious new Dizzy’s fashion shop on Union Street
4
Andrew Quick Ritchie was clocked by police travelling at nearly 150mph. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
BMW driver clocked at nearly 150mph because he was running late for work
5
Stuart Gerrard admitted putting a video of a sexual encounter with a 15-year-old girl on Snapchat. Image: DC Thomson
‘I can ruin your life with one video’: Teen recorded sex with 15-year-old girl…
6
Maid of Glencoul the smaller Corran Ferry is out of action due to technical difficulties. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Corran Ferry pulled from service AGAIN just before Easter weekend
7
To go with story by Felicity Donohoe. YL 0810 lif Picture shows; HMP Grampian learning centre. HMP Grampian . Supplied by Scottish Prison Service Fife College Date; Unknown Pictured is a locator of HMP and YOI Grampian, South Road Peterhead. Her Majesty's Prison and Young Offenders Institute Grampian. Picture by Darrell Benns Pictured on 24/08/2021 CR0037538
Death of female prisoner ruled ‘unavoidable’ following inquiry
8
An artist's impression of what Aberdeen's Low Emission Zone signs could look like once installed. Image: DC Thomson
Find out if your car will be banned in the Aberdeen Low Emission Zone…
9
Inverness Sheriff Court.
‘Just wait till we get home’: Man in dock after train threats to partner
10
Jane Ham and Graham Griffith from Coll are due to tie the knot at the Engine Works in Glasgow on Saturday. Image: Jane Ham.
‘We feel like second-class citizens’: Island couple’s wedding plans and new home hit by…

More from Press and Journal

Easter Egg Hunt at Haddo House. Pictured is Maya 1 and Becky. Image: by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
GALLERY: The best pictures from chocolate-y treasure hunters at Haddo House's Easter egg trail
Evie Burnett (3) on the Fyvie Castle. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
GALLERY: Families gather for Easter fun at Fyvie Castle
Tribute band II have been confirmed as the final concert headliners during the Tall Ships festivities in Lerwick. Image: Tall Ships Lerwick.
Queen tribute band announced as headline act at Tall Ships finale concert
Police seized the drugs yesterday. Image: Shutterstock.
Two charged after £15,000 drugs and cash find in Inverness
tourism richard lochhead
Highland tourism tells small business minister Richard Lochhead of A9 dualling and staffing concerns
The High Court in Glasgow
Aberdeen man to stand trial accused of stabbing his own father to death
Seafield Road has been closed to eastbound traffic while work is carried out to restore power in the area. Image Google Maps.
Seafield Road in Inverness partially closed following power outage
Highland Council is investing more than £5.3 million in support services across the Highlands region. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Inverness Women's Aid confirms it is open despite the closure of city's women's refuge…
Nursery school children thank The Costa Foundation which has been building schools in coffee-growing areas.
Costa Coffee manager's fundraising rewarded with trip to Vietnam 
Andy McCarthy in action for Peterhead against Queen of the South. Image: Duncan Brown
No time like now for Peterhead to find winning habit, says Andy McCarthy

Editor's Picks

Most Commented