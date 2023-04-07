Tottenham announce appointment of Scott Munn as chief football officer

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Managerless Tottenham have appointed Scott Munn as chief football officer, the Premier League club have announced.

The Australian, formerly chief executive at Melbourne City FC, will join the club’s board and oversee “all footballing departments.”

A statement on Spurs’ official website said: “We are delighted to announce the appointment of Scott Munn as chief football officer. Scott will be joining the club’s board and will take charge of all footballing departments.

“As referenced in the chairman’s statement (Financial Results 2021/22 – 10 February 2023) there has been an ongoing review over the past six months of all of our footballing activities. Changes have been made and further improvements continue to ensure future progress and competitiveness.

“Scott, former City Football Group executive, has extensive experience within sporting organisations having started his career with the Sydney Organising Committee for the 2000 Olympic Games and then transitioning into the National Rugby League, before joining the Australia Football League.

“Scott joined Melbourne City FC as chief executive officer in 2010. In 2019, he was appointed chief executive officer of City Football Group China.”

Chairman Daniel Levy added: “Scott has a unique and broad experience of running sporting organisations at the highest level and will take responsibility for the leadership and management of our football activities to instil best practice both on and off the pitch.”

Tottenham’s managing director Fabio Paratici has taken leave of absence (Mike Egerton/PA)

Munn’s appointment comes amid a period of upheaval at Tottenham with interim boss Cristian Stellini currently in charge of the first team’s bid for a top-four Premier League finish in the wake of Antonio Conte’s departure.

Off the pitch, managing director of football Fabio Paratici last week agreed to take an immediate leave of absence after a ban imposed in Italy was extended worldwide by FIFA.

Paratici was handed a two-and-a-half-year suspension from the game in January after his former club Juventus, where he worked for 11 years, were found guilty by an Italian court of false accounting.

The Italian FA’s (FIGC) ban initially only prevented him from working in Italy, but FIFA’s extension prompted Spurs to seek further clarification from the world governing body given an appeal had previously been launched with FIGC Federal Court of Appeals.