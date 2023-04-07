Daniel Kemp fires Hartlepool to vital win

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Daniel Kemp hat-trick helped Hartlepool to an impressive 4-1 away victory over Grimsby in a massive boost to their League Two survival hopes.

Josh Umerah aded a fourth as the visitors completed a league double over the Mariners in emphatic fashion with a ruthless second-half display.

Some defensive disorganisation cost Grimsby who went behind as David Ferguson’s cut-back across the penalty area found Kemp completely unmarked. The latter picked his spot well to fire the ball into the back of the net.

Michee Efete equalised for Town soon after the half-time break, but then gave away the penalty which saw them go behind again as Kemp converted from the spot.

McDonald, who was instrumental in the second goal, played a crucial role again for Kemp’s hat-trick goal as he picked out the latter in the box with a low cross.

The fourth came when Danny Amos misjudged a high ball up the pitch and allowed Umerah to steal in and run through on goal, rounding Crocombe and slotting into the back of the net.