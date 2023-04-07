Plymouth move top with second-half comeback

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Plymouth moved to the top of League One thanks to a 3-1 win against relegation-threatened Morecambe at the Mazuma Stadium.

The home side looked like they were going to cause an upset when they took an early lead through Jensen Weir but substitutes Danny Mayor, Ben Waine and Jay Matete all scored second-half goals to put Plymouth top of the table.

Morecambe made a perfect start to the contest when they broke away following an Argyle corner to take the lead after just three minutes. Dan Crowley sent Weir racing through on goal and the Morecambe man beat Argyle goalkeeper Callum Burton from close range to score.

The Pilgrims needed some magic from Mayor to get themselves back into the game.

The Argyle substitute, who had been on the field for just five minutes, picked up the ball on the edge of the box and superbly curled his effort past Connor Ripley into the bottom right corner on the hour mark.

Plymouth left it late to score the winner three minutes from time when Waine tapped home from close range to secure the points. The visitors then made sure of the victory when Matete held off a defender and fired home a third in stoppage time.