Bromley hit back to take a point from Barnet

The Vanarama National League play-off battle between Barnet and Bromley ended in a 1-1 draw.

Finley Potter put the Bees ahead in the second minute of first-half stoppage time.

Parity was restored within four minutes of the restart when Bromley striker Michael Cheek poked home Ryan Stirk’s free-kick for his 13th goal of the season.

Bromley, who almost won it late on through Jude Arthurs, are in eighth place and two points outside the play-off zone.

Barnet are fifth with a six-point gap between themselves and Bromley.