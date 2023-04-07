Ipswich crush Wycombe to move into automatic promotion places

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ipswich stormed to an eighth straight League One win as they swept aside Wycombe 4-0 to move up to second in the table.

First-half goals from George Hirst and Conor Chaplin set the hosts on their way before a Wes Burns strike and a penalty from Freddie Ladapo took Town, who have kept clean sheets in all of those eight games, above Sheffield Wednesday on goal difference.

Hirst had the ball in the net in the 15th minute, but his effort was ruled out for offside, while at the other end Lewis Wing fired just over the bar.

Chaplin’s free-kick from 30 yards was then palmed away by Wycombe goalkeeper Max Stryjek, but he was helpless in the 38th minute when Hirst climbed high to head home a Leif Davis corner to put Ipswich in front.

Chaplin doubled the lead just before half-time with his 21st goal of the season, rifling the ball into the bottom corner.

Burns added the third in the 57th minute when he drilled home an angled shot and Ladapo completed the rout by converting a 75th-minute penalty after Tjay De Barr had fouled Kyle Edwards.