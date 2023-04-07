Lucas Akins helps Mansfield sink Swindon

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Mansfield won at the County Ground for the first time in 46 years as they came from behind to record a 4-2 victory against Swindon.

Rushian Hepburn-Murphy scored within three minutes as he nodded beyond Christy Pym to give Swindon the lead.

The Stags answered back in the 13th minute when Elliott Hewitt whipped a ball to the back post which found an unmarked Stephen Quinn, who headed home to score Mansfield’s first goal at this ground since 2002.

Lucas Akins gave Mansfield the lead just past the half-hour mark when he got on the end of a ball across goal from Quinn to pounce from a yard and a minute later he turned provider by finding Rhys Oates, whose deflected shot found the net.

Hiram Boateng made it four in the 65th minute after robbing Ronan Darcy in his own half and curling a shot into the bottom corner.

Jonny Williams added a consolation off the bench after 86 minutes when he tucked his shot beyond the goalkeeper after wondering beyond the Mansfield back-line.