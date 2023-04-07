Kristian Dennis brace helps Carlisle reclaim top-three spot with Tranmere win

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kristian Dennis struck both goals as Carlisle reignited their League Two promotion push with a 2-0 win over Tranmere at Brunton Park.

Dennis ended his drought with his first goals since January 31st, taking his tally for the season to 20, as the hosts claimed their first win in five games.

Paul Simpson’s side took full advantage of Stevenage’s slip-up to return to the automatic promotion places.

Dennis’ third-minute opener, a simple tap-in after Omari Patrick dispossessed Jordan Turnbull, ended the Cumbrians’ 363-minute wait for a goal.

United bossed the first half and their dominance paid off as Dennis slotted home a second five minutes before half-time after Jack Armer nodded Owen Moxon’s cross into his path.

Tranmere keeper Mateusz Hewelt produced a good save to keep out Patrick on the stroke of half-time as Carlisle looked to finish the visitors off.

Armer pulled the strings in the second half as Jamie Devitt and Patrick both squandered good chances.

Hewelt pulled off another good save to deny Jack Ellis, but it did little to rouse the visitors into action.