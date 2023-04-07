Rohan Ince at the double as Woking come from behind to see off Dorking

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rohan Ince scored twice in the closing stages as promotion-chasers Woking came from behind to beat Dorking 2-1 in their Vanarama National League match at Meadowbank.

Jason Prior’s penalty had given Wanderers the lead just after the hour.

The Cardinals, though, fought back to equalise with 15 minutes left through a fine long-range volley from Ince, which flew into the top corner.

Before the hosts could regroup, Ince struck again just three minutes later when he bundled the ball in from a corner to leave Woking in third place ahead of Chesterfield, who lost against York.