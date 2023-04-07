Gateshead keep run going with win over struggling Scunthorpe

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Gateshead continued their revival with a 2-0 win over National League strugglers Scunthorpe, who finished with 10 men.

Greg Olley fired the home side into a 17th-minute lead after latching on to Stephen Wearne’s chipped pass.

Olley then turned provider to set up Wearne, who slotted the ball into the bottom corner from 12 yards.

Scunthorpe, who are second bottom, had midfielder Tom Pugh dismissed following an off the ball incident and struggled to find a way back into the match as FA Trophy finalists Gateshead chalked up a fourth straight league win.