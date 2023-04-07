Steve Evans impressed by Thimothee Lo-Tutala as goalkeeper stars for Stevenage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Steve Evans impressed by Thimothee Lo-Tutala as goalkeeper stars for Stevenage

By Press Association
Stevenage manager Steve Evans believes he has found another good goalkeeper (Mike Egerton/PA)
Stevenage manager Steve Evans believes he has found another good goalkeeper (Mike Egerton/PA)

Steve Evans was forced to select his seventh goalkeeper of the season in Stevenage’s 1-1 draw with Colchester but admitted he was thrilled with Thimothee Lo-Tutala’s performance.

Jon McCracken returned to his parent club Norwich after suffering an ankle injury in the 1-1 draw against Northampton, paving the way for Lo-Tutala’s emergency loan from Hull.

The 20-year-old Frenchman could do nothing about Connor Hall’s opener for the home side but looked assured throughout, with Boro equalising in the 47th minute through former Colchester star Alex Gilbey.

And Evans does not know where he keeps finding all this goalkeeping talent having fielded seven so far this season.

“Jon is out for the season, so that is a blow because he came in and did really well for us, but we have found one hell of a good replacement,” he said.

“I can’t keep finding goalkeepers, I have found enough this season. But we have found that young man and I thought he made a very competent debut today, very strong, good hands.

“I thought he made a brilliant save in the second half when we could have gone behind again.

“He has trained with the lads for three or four sessions, so he was well versed. He is a young man who is very, very highly thought of, we are grateful to Hull City.

“The kid has been on the bench and almost waiting for his chance to play in the Championship. I persuaded him that playing and fighting for a promotion is better than hoping to make a game in the Championship.”

The result is nevertheless a blow to Boro’s hopes of automatic promotion, leaving them fourth on goal difference.

A draw also does very little for Colchester, with Ben Garner’s side now just one point ahead of Hartlepool and the relegation zone.

Garner, who is still without a win since taking charge of the Us at the start of March, was happy with a draw against a side chasing a top-three finish.

He said: “I was disappointed with their goal, but to then see it through and get a point at a very difficult place to come is good and now we need to follow that up on Monday.

“I thought we restricted them to very little if I am honest. There weren’t many clear-cut chances really for them.

“To restrict Stevenage to so little was a real positive because they are very good at home. They create a lot of opportunities and are very difficult to play against.

“That side is really pleasing. There are a lot of positives in there, it is four unbeaten and we need to push on from here now.

“We are not interested in what is going on elsewhere, if we take care of business we will be fine.

“I think we definitely had the toughest game today and now it is all about Monday.”

