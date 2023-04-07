Jim McNulty delighted with Rochdale’s ‘real bravery’ in win over Walsall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Jim McNulty delighted with Rochdale’s ‘real bravery’ in win over Walsall

By Press Association
Rochdale won at home (Jamie Gardner/PA)
Rochdale won at home (Jamie Gardner/PA)

Jim McNulty praised the bravery of his Rochdale side after they came from behind to beat Walsall 4-2 at the Crown Oil Arena.

Bottom-of-the-table Dale fell behind to a Jamille Matt strike but goals in quick succession before half-time from Ian Henderson and Danny Lloyd turned the game around.

Walsall equalised seven minutes into the second period through Tom Knowles but Max Taylor and Ethan Brierley scored to boost Dale’s survival hopes.

Though Rochdale remain bottom of League Two, they have closed the gap to safety to six points having made it back to back wins in McNulty’s first two games in charge since taking over from Jim Bentley.

“It was a great win, an exciting game with some great football from our team that I was really pleased with,” said interim boss McNulty.

“There were some disappointments to ride out along the way, obviously going 1-0 down – that’s tough in our situation, to go 1-0 down and be brave enough to come back and play some of the football we’ve played. That was really pleasing to see against a good side with some big hitters among them, notably their two strikers.

“We always knew the game would provide difficulties but personally I always felt we could have real moments in the game where we could show our quality and we did.

“After going behind it took real bravery and commitment to the gameplan. To be not affected by the first punch in the game was very important. We reacted really well, we were very brave and to come back and draw, let alone win, is a real positive.”

Walsall manager Mike Flynn was deeply disappointed with the performance of the match officials.

At 2-2, Matt had an effort ruled out and Dale’s fourth goal was controversial as Brierley’s lobbed effort from just inside the Walsall half appeared to have been stopped by Saddlers goalkeeper Owen Evans but assistant referee Simon Clayton signalled the ball had crossed the line.

Flynn said: “It’s deeply frustrating to lose to the side bottom of the division but I have to take the positives out of it and I thought we scored three legitimate goals and we’ve been let down by some appalling officiating.

“Goals change games and instead of going 3-2 up we go 3-2 down and it’s just not good enough.

“The linesman has guessed the ball went over the line for Rochdale’s fourth goal.

“For their first goal their striker has thrown Brandon Comley to the floor and he’s the one who taps it in – the officials saw nothing there.

“Then bizarrely, the referee sees something that had no impact on our play to disallow our third goal. When your luck’s out, it’s really out and ours is out at the minute.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Garrett Stell. School league tables results for 2023 (2021/2022 school year) Picture shows; School league tables 2023. N/A. Supplied by Shutterstock/DC Thomson Design Date; Unknown
School league tables 2023: Results from the north and north-east
2
The High Court in Glasgow
Aberdeen man to stand trial accused of stabbing his own father to death
3
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Jordan MacDonald appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. . Aberdeen. Supplied by DC Thomson / Facebook Date; Unknown
Domestic abuser who targeted two different partners appears in the dock
4
Andrew Quick Ritchie was clocked by police travelling at nearly 150mph. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
BMW driver clocked at nearly 150mph because he was running late for work
5
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Knox admitted being concenred in the supply with coaccused Calum Findlay Picture shows; Carol Knox, Inverness Sheriff Court. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
Pair who hid thousands of pounds worth of cocaine inside their bodies could be…
6
James Clunes, 75, and his brutal attacker Miguel Meyler, 29. Image Clunes family/DC Thomson.
Vicious attacker who stabbed and robbed frail cancer victim finally brought to justice
7
Police seized the drugs yesterday. Image: Shutterstock.
Two charged after £15,000 drugs and cash find in Inverness
8
Paul Cattermole (James Arnold/PA)
S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole dies aged 46
9
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Court story Picture shows; Thomas Drever leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court.. Aberdeen. Kathryn Wylie/DCT Media Date; 05/04/2023
Man assaulted police officers after trying to film them on his phone
10
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Aberdeen dealer jailed after £60,000 drugs raid

More from Press and Journal

The posters were unveiled at a public meeting called to fight the power lines plan
Hard-hitting posters unveiled as campaigners step up fight against power lines plan
Aberdeen City Council has contacted the police due to the incidents on school buses. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Lochside Academy bus drivers 'breaking down' amidst abuse from pupils
Eloise Wilson, 6 from Lossiemouth at Brodie Castle this Easter. Image by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
GALLERY: Big bunny at heart of Easter fun at Brodie Castle
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: Rob Casey/SNS Group
Malky Mackay feels Ross County can take confidence into St Johnstone trip
To go with story by Garrett Stell. Jim and Mairi MacPherson and the Macpherson museum in Badenoch tell the story of James Macpherson as a historian, not just a poet. Picture shows; James and Mairi MacPherson and the MacPherson museum in Badenoch. Newtonmore. Supplied by Jim and Mairi MacPherson Date; Unknown
Macpherson on MacPherson: Highland historians paint the pen behind Ossian in a new light
Small vessel disease and dementia on film MRI. Pic: Shutterstock.
Dementia: The silent killer touching the lives of more and more Scots
Skye will visit Aberdour this weekend.
Shinty: Ballachulish step back from the brink and will play on
Natalie Bodiam in action for Caley Thistle Women.
Caley Thistle Women forward Natalie Bodiam on her 'dream job' at ICT, SWPL memories…
Members of the Elgin and Lossie Forces and Veterans Association Breakfast Club Dougie and Tracie France (right) presented Easter Eggs to the children's ward of Dr Grays Hospital, Elgin. Accepting the gifts were staff nurse Grace Mason and play leader Jamie Alexander (left). Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Special Easter treat in store for children's ward patients at Dr Gray's
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Images: Euan Cherry/SNS Group
Billy Dodds wary of Raith Rovers ahead of latest Caley Thistle crunch clash

Editor's Picks

Most Commented